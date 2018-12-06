Some people look forward to Christmas music on the radio. I look forward to Christmas movies being added to my streaming menus. It’s always a pleasure to revisit old favorites, discover new ones and revel in the treacle the season inspires.
Christmas movies used to be the domain of the Hallmark channel and the box office, but no longer. As streaming services have grown, so have their holiday-themed movie selections. It can be a lot to parse, especially when Netflix and Hulu put out movies with nearly identical titles — I'm looking at you "The Holiday Calendar" (Netflix) and "The Christmas Calendar" (Hulu).
To avoid the browsing loop, here are a few suggestions to get you started.
“White Christmas”
Let's take it back to 1954 for a Christmas classic. Available on Netflix, "White Christmas" follows World War II soldiers-turned-entertainers (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) who pair up with a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen) to save a Vermont inn.
For younger viewers, like myself, "White Christmas" isn't as familiar as say "A Christmas story" (thanks, TBS, for that annual 24-hour marathon). But with top-notch songs, classic misunderstandings and a fake engagement, this musical is a delight and worth revisiting.
Another undeniable classic: "Miracle on 34th Street" (Hulu) — yes, it's the 1994 version, but it stars Mara Wilson ("Matilda") and Richard Attenborough ("Jurassic Park"), so there’s not much to find fault with.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas”
Let's be real, “The Nightmare Before Christmas" belongs to both Halloween and Christmas, so watch it twice — it's on Netflix and Hulu.
Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town and decides he can do it better than old St. Nick. The movie is a Tim Burton masterpiece, back when you could still trust his name on movies, done in breath-taking stop-motion animation and with a soundtrack by Danny Elfman that perfectly blends the seasons. Yes, it's another musical, but it's so much more.
Another Christmas movie with a little edge: A remake may have dropped this year, but Benedict Cumberbatch doesn't have anything on Jim Carrey in the 2000 "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." He's gross, grouchy and maybe it's just me, terribly relatable. Available on Hulu and Netflix.
“A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding”
Last year, the internet freaked out about "A Christmas Prince," the so-terrible-it's-amazing tale of an ambitious journalist (“I-Zombie" star Rose McIver) who goes undercover as a tutor to get the scoop on a playboy prince. Of course, they fall in love.
Well, hold onto your Santa hat because Netflix produced a sequel for this season, "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding," where the lovebirds tie the knot — or do they? The movie dropped Nov. 30, so you'll have to tune in to see if this one tops the original for pure ridiculousness.
Another cheesy, goofy pick: Netflix's "The Princess Switch" starring Vanessa Hudgens. Hudgens does double duty as Chicago baker Stacy and Duchess Margaret, who is slated to marry a stodgy prince. The two switch places, and of course Stacy starts to fall for the prince while Margaret gets the hots for Stacy's baking partner.
“The Christmas Chronicles”
It’s no “The Santa Clause,” but Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles,” starring Kurt Russell, was a lot better than it looks at first glance. Siblings Kate and Teddy help save Christmas after inadvertently causing a svelte Santa to crash his sleigh. It’s worth it for the jailhouse musical number alone.
Avoid this
Don't bother with Netflix's "Christmas Inheritance" starring Eliza Taylor ("The 100") and Jake Lacy ("Girls," "Obvious Child"). It looked like it would be ooey-gooey cheesiness, but it just reminded me I'm lactose intolerant.
Bonus picks
"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is dropping a special Christmas episode Dec. 14 — although it's all about the winter solstice for the characters of this Netflix original. Dubbed "A Midwinter's Tale," expect the same great content the first season brought you.
See also: “The Great British Baking Show: Holiday” already available on Netflix. Tune in for two episodes of the pleasant and calming baking competition show, where the contestants make holiday-inspired desserts like yule logs, mince pies and magical ice cakes.