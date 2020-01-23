Rob Kirkpatrick may be the first voice you hear every morning. He’s one of the hosts on Acadiana’s Morning News on KPEL alongside Bernadette Lee. He is also a brand manager for Townsquare Media, and loves that he gets to use so many of his talents for the same company.
Rob is one of those people who is interesting in real life, as well as on the radio. He has a big heart and really cares about this community. When he describes what he does, it always starts with the focus on helping people. He is invested in making Acadiana a better place for us to all live and thrive. Rob is on the boards of Maddie’s Footprints and The American Red Cross, and supports a lot of other nonprofit events throughout the year.
Rob is delightful, thoughtful and loves to communicate, as you can tell from his answers. I was lucky to be able to have a long conversation with him, and plan to do that again soon.
What was your first job? I had a steady stream of “first jobs” from Walgreen's to Starbuck's and finally American Eagle Outfitters. But the most meaningful was an internship I had at the educational access channel in St. Tammany Parish.
Describe a typical day in your life. On weekday mornings, I’m up no later than 4 a.m. The clock starts ticking though, so I move fast to be out the door by 5 a.m. Prep for “Acadiana’s Morning News” starts almost immediately after I turn off my alarm. I read-in on the day’s schedule interviews, answer any emails from overnight and scan several local, national and international news sources.
I aim to be sitting in my chair in the KPEL studios by 5:30 am every day. I host Acadiana’s Morning News alongside Bernadette Lee from 6-9 a.m. and then the real work begins. I move to my office on the business side of the building and my role changes, too. As brand manager, I manage all aspects of the station from on-air programming to digital content and sales functions. I try to cap my day with meetings that can be handled over lunch. I hard-schedule everything work-related before 2 p.m.
In the afternoons, I switch into Dad mode. I treasure the time between 4:30 – 6:30 pm. That is the time of day that I get to have quality time with my daughters. Days that start as early as mine, end early too. I usually go to bed around 7:45 – 8 pm. Luckily, the kids are tired by then, too.
Rinse and Repeat.
What advice would you give the younger you? I would tell myself that it’s OK to stop and have fun along the way. I have always been focused and probably too serious. I graduated early and have not stopped pushing ever since. Now that I’m older, I wish I would have let myself have more fun.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The easy answer is having kids. As you may infer from my last answer, I am naturally someone who has a plan to get things done and always on task. Kids make you step back and say, “this isn’t going to be pretty, but we’re going to get it done.” I live for the moments when we have a peaceful dinner out and everyone enjoys themselves. Be-cause I remember what it was like bringing a 2-year-old to a restaurant without other kids and leaving so frazzled. So, they make me relax and try to enjoy every moment.
What values do you live by? I smile. The best compliment someone can give me is that they appreciate when I can be positive in a bad situation.
What do you most appreciate? I have a huge extended family. I live by the notion of ‘the more the merrier’. I have a core group of friends from high school and college that I consider my family. I think the quality of your true friends far outnumbers almost anything when it comes to quality of life.
What is your favorite journey? My relationship with my wife Sarah is my longest ‘journey’ second only to the relationships with my parents and siblings. Every day, I'm amazed at how willing she is to understand me and my process of doing things.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? This is going to sound strange, but Hyde Park in London with coffee and a croissant. In 2016, I ended up with PTO time stacked up that I had not taken. It was a busy time for my little family, but my wife pushed me to take the time off and rest before the new year. I booked a flight to London (our favorite city) and a cheap AirBnb near Paddington Station. I spent 5 days doing exactly what I wanted to do. On one morning, I walked from the basement flat in Paddington through Hyde Park to Kensington Palace for a tour. It was early January, cloudy and cold. It was perfection. I was a person who did not like to have a meal by myself, much less travel across the world by myself, but I did it. In one word, it was freeing.
What living figure most inspires you? St. Jude Families. My job at Townsquare has given me the opportunity to see the way St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a blessing for little ones battling cancer.
What was the best advice you were ever given? My grandfather, the original Robert Jerry Kirkpatrick, was a wealth of knowledge in business. He was an all-star negotiator and helped me through the process of my earliest job. He taught me to believe in myself-not just in a figurative way, but a literal way. Let your experience guide you and you’ll never make a wrong one.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Outliers" by Malcolm Gladwell.
What is the best thing about where you live? People genuinely care about each other. We go through periods of extreme devision in our community, but we can often put that aside for a good party.
How do you "let the good times roll"? My family has a Mardi Gras tradition many years running. In what’s been dubbed “Kirk-patrickGras”, we all meet up for the weekend before Mardi Gras. It’s family day on Saturday, when the kids come to Canal Street and we enjoy the daytime parades. Then on Sunday, the adults spend the day in the city together for parades, some gambling at Harrah’s and drinks. Sunday night is the Captain’s party for the Krewe of Orpheus at the Sheraton ballroom. I am a member of Orpheus and ride every year with my dad and brother. It’s one weekend that we are guaranteed to all be together. It’s all about family for us and I hope the tradition lives on for years to come.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I always wanted to be a commercial pilot.
What is your motto? This sounds cliché, but I think the golden rule makes the world go around.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You have planned for this. You’ve trained for this. You are ready for this.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? 1. I don’t slow down. 2. I am an open book. 3. I will never stop learning.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Awesome. It is used so commonly, but it seems almost ridiculous when you actually see something that is indeed awesome. The birth of my kids was awesome. The breakfast I had on the park bench in Hyde Park may have been great but was it awesome?
What is your favorite word? Consciousness. This word cost me the 4th grade spelling bee.
What food could you live on for a month? My Mother-in-Law's Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
What would you change about yourself? I would like to be better at having tough conversations. Especially in business.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird” always stood out to me as someone who knew who he was and stood up for what he believed in.
Describe yourself in five words. Ambitious. Confident. Caring. Curious. Considerate
What is your idea of happiness? Being together with my wife and kids. No cell phone service. Cool weather with the back door open. Gumbo on the stove and Saints on TV.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your biggest professional accomplishment?
What would the answer be? My biggest professional accomplishment was landing a job at CNN... and then making the decision to leave CNN. In 2012, I was 24 and an eager producer for FOX in Dallas when I got the opportunity of my dreams at the pinnacle of the news industry. After initially being passed over for a producer role at “Morning Express with Robin Meade”, the recruiter asked if I would be interested in working with CNN Newsource. The answer was “YES!” and I was hired as a copy editor managing a team of writers. I went on to become senior producer and oversaw the production of video content at Newsource. And it was a non-stop ride like I may never have again. I will say that making the decision to leave CNN was also an accomplishment. People don’t just leave the network. When I gave my notice, it was almost like people didn’t know what to say. Again, nobody leaves CNN. We had just had our second baby in 2015 and dad life didn’t allow for me to be as plugged-in to work like I had been. I couldn’t work a 15-hour shift in breaking news be-cause I had to be a dad now.