Keep Covington Beautiful has received the outstanding affiliate award at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful state conference.
This award recognizes a Keep America Beautiful affiliate that shows fortitude, leadership, creative and diverse programming and community engagement.
For more than a decade, the local group has worked with city flowers in downtown container gardens, organized litter clean-ups of neighborhoods and the Bogue Falaya River and hosted a paper recycling day.
One recent projects for which the group was honored was the River Sweep, an on-the-water cleaning and clearing of the Bogue Falaya. Several dozen volunteers participated, including members of the Covington Rotary Club.
Since 2007, Keep Covington Beautiful has collaborated with more than two dozen partnerships to fulfill its mission and has received more than $128,000 in grants to launch new programs and sustain existing ones.