Tickets are still available for the second annual Flower Festival & Gala benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family-friendly event takes place Saturday and Sunday at Pointe-Marie Village and Town Square, 14200 River Road, near L’Auberge Hotel & Casino, Baton Rouge.
Guests are encouraged to wear their most lavish floral fashion. This year’s theme is “Out of this World,” inspired by Louisiana's Hayley Arceneaux, a former cancer survivor and St. Jude's patient who now works at that same hospital. As a commercial astronaut, she took her first spaceflight in September 2021.
"The Flower Fest is devoted to raising funds for children with cancer while celebrating the talent and ingenuity of floral artists through a collaborative event bringing together Louisiana’s top-rated florists in the spirit of camaraderie, fellowship and culture," a news release says. "Each (florist) is donating their time and talents."
Last year's festival raised more than $26,000 for St. Jude. Co-founders are Amy Dighton, Katie Guitreau, Diane Mouton and Meredith Cooper.
More than 350 guests have purchased tickets this year, and individual tickets and tables of 10 are still available. To purchase, go to www.theflowerfest.com.
SCHEDULE
Saturday
9 a.m. to noon: Early entry is $20 per person, free to children age 3 and younger. Watch the competing floral teams put final touches on large-scale sculptures.
Noon to 4 p.m.: Same admission prices as the morning. View the floral sculptures and vote for "fan favorite." Champagne, music, Louisiana cuisine, food trucks, floral artists market, festival hair and temporary tattoos will be offered. Picnic blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.
6 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Gala (black-tie event), with individual tickets starting at $100 and tables at $2,000. Dress in galactic and floral-themed fashion. Cocktail hour with music by Capital City Soul; dinner (including vegetarian options) catered by City Pork Catering and Iverstine Farms. Host will be “The Flower Guy Bron,” and there will be honorees from St. Jude, and announcement of competition and raffle winners.
Sunday
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Same admission as Saturday. Photographers, influencers and floral enthusiasts can take a stroll and soak in the beauty of the festival for an extra day.