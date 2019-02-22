Lafayette's first permanent parklet had its official ribbon cutting Friday evening outside Central Pizza & Bar, 423 Jefferson Street, which officials and business owners believe will help in efforts to rejuvenate downtown.
A parklet is an elevated seating structure in the place of a parking spot along the street. Downtown Lafayette is the only area of the city zoned for these parklets and they are designed to help "activate" the street by having people visibly out in the area to help attract more people to visit.
"Downtowns that are successful have people who are out on the street drawing other people to be come out and be on the street," explained Anita Begnaud, chief operating officer of the Downtown Development Authority. "Cities like Baton Rouge, New Orleans, cities all over the country have parklets because they draw the eye and get people out of the inside of buildings.
A second parklet has been approved and is planned to be in front of the old Gordon Hotel on Vermilion Street and is being sponsored by Oats & Marino. Both parklets are open to the public so anyone can use the seating, not just customers at Central Pizza or surrounding businesses.
Gus Rezende, co-owner of Central Pizza & Bar, said he not only hopes the parklet he and others worked for almost two years to get installed will bring more business to his restaurant, but, more importantly, revitalize and create more vibrancy for downtown Lafayette.
"We're excited for the community to come and enjoy. Sometimes it can seem like a small thing, but sometimes small wins is where it takes you to the promise land. When you're getting small wins constantly, people start to notice those changes. Reactivating downtown, that's what it's all about," Rezende said.
Central Pizza also unveiled four new murals that lead into the back entrance of the store from Polk Street. The murals depict pizza-themed parodies of famous paintings such as "The Persistence of Memory" by Salvador Dali and "The Son of Man" by Rene Magritte. The murals will be lit at night and Rezende said it was his way of helping revitalize both the front and back of his store to make downtown even more vibrant and colorful.