A long-awaited sculpture was installed Friday morning at the intersection of Florida Street and River Road. The sculpture, by San Francisco-based artist Po Shu Wang, was commissioned in 2015 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. Rotary members raised about $350,000 for the sculpture.
The sculpture is made up of three stainless steel reflective spheres nestled within each other. The largest stands 14 feet tall.
A sensor in the Mississippi River will measure the speed of the current and the height of the river. The information will bounce back to an antenna that will convert it to a sound, allowing the river to “sing”. Visitors to the sculpture will be able to “sing” back to the river, by either speaking into one of the spheres or pressing buttons. The sculpture will be lit at night and will be visible from the Mississippi River bridge.
The sculpture was completed in 2018, but sat in a warehouse for months because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wouldn’t let the city do work on the levee while the Mississippi River was above flood stage.