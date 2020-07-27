Sharing their music
Catch the live Facebook premiere of the Kids' Orchestra KO@Home Concerts Showcase at noon Friday. This offers a selection of concerts the students performed at home for their families to celebrate their achievements over this past program year. facebook.com/kidsorchestra
I meant to watch that
It's a comedy classic from that golden era: you know, the 1980s. The Manship Theatre screens "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" at 7 p.m. Saturday. Will Pee-wee get his stolen bicycle back? It's a fun, $9.50 ride, to say the least. manshiptheatre.org
Celebrating Satchmo
The 20th anniversary of New Orleans' Satchmo Summerfest goes virtual this year. Online events run through Sunday, and include original performances on Facebook Live this weekend. Jazz things up at home with music from Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns, Treme Brass Band and John Boutté, among others. satchmosummerfest.org