ITALIANS IN LOUISIANA: History professor and author Alan Gauthreaux will discuss the influence that Italians have had on Louisiana's arts, politics and cuisine at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
ADULT LITERACY TUTORING: The Ascension Parish Library recently held an information session for people interested in becoming literacy tutors for adults. The session covered the impact adult literacy has on our community, how to become a volunteer adult literacy tutor and what to expect during training. For further information on programs, please call the Ascension Parish Library at (225) 622-3339 in Galvez, (225) 647-3955 in Gonzales, (225) 473-8052 in Donaldsonville, and (225) 673-8699 in Dutchtown.
BANNED BOOKS CELEBRATION: The Ascension Parish Library is marking Banned Books Week by showcasing its collection of previously banned and challenged books, such as "Alice in Wonderland," "The Golden Compass" and the entire "Harry Potter" series. To earn a Banned Books Week button, stop by any Ascension Parish Library location to have a photo made with your book. Banned Books Week is Sept. 23-29, but special events will go on through September.