Mary Mitchell Ives Henry
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Gerard Henry
• Graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart
• Attending Savannah College of Art and Design
The artistic details of Wes Anderson's "Fantastic Mr. Fox" and "Isle of Dogs" appeal to Miss Mary Mitchell Ives Henry, an artist who has great appreciation for the patience and dedication needed to create such motion pictures.
The budding artist would like to work for Disney or Universal Studios some day.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Gerard Henry. Her mother is the former Mary Elizabeth VanDenburgh.
At Sacred Heart, Mary Mitchell was the student council artist/art supervisor, president of the Heart to Art Action Club and decorations committee chairwoman. Many of her works were featured at various school functions, including a watercolor chosen for the yearbook and the rally theme. She was on the soccer, track and field and softball teams and volunteered with Amigos for Christ in Nicaragua, October Rebuild and Miracle Field. She was an All-State soccer player.
At the Savannah, Georgia, college and the Hong Kong campus of the school, she is majoring in themed entertainment and is active in the Practicum Theatre Team, Themed Entertainment Association, Production Design Club, Career Festival and Savannah Film Festival, as well as on the dean's list. She will study at the SCAD Lacoste, France, campus in the spring.
She will work at Kern Studios this summer, and has worked on a variety of entertainment projects in the production and art direction realm.
During her sub-deb tenure, she was captain of Les Pierrettes and was a maid in Squires and Apollo.