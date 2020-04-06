As we continue to shelter at home in order to mitigate the growing threat of the novel coronavirus, days feel like weeks and weeks like months. It is difficult to comprehend that it has only been a couple weeks since Governor John Bel Edwards issued our shelter in place order. It feels a long time ago.
As my wife and I enjoy our morning walk each day, and pass by neighbors, keeping our appropriate social distance, I am often asked about the state of our residential real estate market. My response usually takes them by surprise. “It’s actually pretty good…for now,” is my opening reply, “but just wait and it will likely catch up with your expectations.”
Typically, the residential real estate market is a lagging indicator of an economic downturn. That’s because much of the indices we use to measure the market’s performance, such as closed sales and even pending sales are activities that actually occurred 30-60 days ago. In our current environment, that feels like years ago.
With the first quarter of 2020 now behind us, one can appreciate how strongly our residential marketplace was performing before our economic world came to a virtual standstill in late March. Remembering that 2020 followed two back-to-back record breaking years, here’s how we fared in the first quarter of 2020:
There were 507 closed residential sales reported to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS) from all parishes. That bested March 2019’s 499 sales reported by 1.60%. Home sales tallied from outside Lafayette Parish during March totaled 200 as compared to 187 reported last March — a 6.95% increase.
Lafayette Parish’s March home sales totaled 307, which fell below last March’s 312 reported sales by 1.60%. Sales of existing homes rose by 8.73% while new construction sales fell by 30.12%.
Both total and Lafayette Parish’s March home sales were up from February’s count by more than 22%.
March’s numbers coupled with strong performances in both January and February equated to an impressive first quarter showing in both our Acadiana region as well as Lafayette Parish.
The cumulative reported residential sales from all Acadiana parishes for the first quarter of 2020 totaled 1,371. Last year’s total was 1,228 — an increase of 11.64%. Home sales from parishes other than Lafayette increased by just under 3% (520 in 2020 versus 505 in 2019).
Lafayette Parish’s first quarter 2020 reported home sales totaled 851 as compared to 723 reported through the first quarter of 2019 — a 17.7% increase. Sales of existing homes rose by 19.86% while new construction sales we up by 10.65%.
Since it typically takes 30 to 60 days from when a contract is accepted between a buyer and seller and when the actually sale closes, the number of homes reported under contract or “pending” during March gives us at least a peek at what we can anticipate in closed sale activity looking forward over the next month or two.
The number of pending sales reported from all Acadiana parishes during March rose from February by 4.65% but fell by 4.07% when compared to March of 2019.
However, March of 2019 was the highest month for reported pending sales than any other month in 2019. As such, it’s hard to not be impressed with that showing in light of the circumstances.
Lafayette Parish’s March pending sales reported were up by 1.25% from February but down from March 2019 by 3.56%. Pending sales of existing homes reported dropped by 8.27% while pending sales for new homes actually rose by 10.84%.
What do all these numbers foretell of our future housing market amid the economic chaos cause by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the devastating drop in oil prices? Not much, except to say that, up to now we can’t tell much. Next month’s numbers, especially pending sales will begin to give us an indication. For now, I’ll tell you what I tell my neighbors, “just wait and it will likely catch up with your expectations.”