Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, Sheriff Bobby Webre, the judges of the parish and many other local officials and dignitaries were on hand earlier this month under the covered entrance of the new Parish Courthouse to mark its completion after about two years of work that weathered rain, snow and the coronavirus pandemic.
The $31.5 million building positions the courts, parish clerk and other government offices for the future after court officials had raised concerns about increasing volumes of cases and the security of the more than 15-year-old Courthouse Annex building roughly catty-corner from the new courthouse, parish officials have said.
The new building has already been in operation for a few months and is in the middle of Gonzales' governmental and parks corridor around South Irma Boulevard and East and West Worthey streets.
Built by The Lemoine Company, the new three-story brick-and-glass building on East Worthey echoes the architectural style of the Parish Government Complex next door. The building also sits across the street from East Ascension High School and around the corner from the parish Council on Aging building and Gonzales city hall.
Early estimates put construction cost at no more than $25 million, but a final estimate, before construction and subsequent change orders started, pegged the figure at $27.4 million.
The addition of a new council meeting chambers, which was not factored into those earlier figures, and other adjustments boosted the final number by roughly $2 million to almost $29.5 million, change order documents show.
Architectural fees to Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, which were largely based on a percentage of the construction cost, added another nearly $2.1 million to the bill, parish charging documents show.
Bonds financed with higher court filing fees are paying for most of the building, but the Clerk of Court, parish government and Sheriff's Office have also kicked in several million dollars combined to help cover the remain bill.