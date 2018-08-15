Students rush to class after a prayer assembly Aug. 9 at Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell. St. Tammany Parish private and public school students were back in school that day for the beginning of the fall semester.
The 2018-19 year kicked off Aug. 9 across St. Tammany Parish in both public and private schools, but at least at St. Paul's School and Pope John Paul II, most involved seemed excited to being the fall semester.