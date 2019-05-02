A sidehall house in Treme, a Craftsman school building in Algiers, a Henry Howard-designed church in Faubourg Marigny, and a midcentury office building on Canal Street are among the projects completed in 2018 in Orleans Parish that will receive “Award of Excellence” from the Louisiana Landmarks Society when the nonprofit hosts its annual awards event May 15. The event begins at 6 p.m. at Hotel Peter and Paul, 2317 Burgundy Street. (Tickets are $75 and available at louisianalandmarks.org.
Receiving the Special Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation is the Vieux Carré Virtual Library, available at vieuxcarre.nola.gov, an exhaustive online compendium of images and documents related to buildings in the French Quarter.
In all, over a dozen brick and mortar projects citywide will be recognized as shining examples of renovation or rehabilitation of historic structures.
Algiers
- Harriet Tubman Elementary School, 2013 Gen. Mayer Ave., a Craftsman building designed by lauded city architect Edgar A. Christy and built in 1917 (expanded in 1925).
Algiers Point
- Opelousas Apartments, 620 Opelousas Ave., the conversion of St. John’s Masonic Lodge into 10 apartment units.
Esplanade Ridge
- Rose Collaborative, 2541 Bayou Road and 2533-2539 Columbus St., a complex of buildings centered on the Tudor Gothic St. Rose of Lima Church, converted to the new home of the Southern Repertory Theater.
Faubourg Marigny
- Hotel Peter and Paul, 2317 Burgundy St., an ecclesiastical complex consisting of an 1862 church (designed by Henry Howard), a school, rectory and convent, converted to an upscale hotel.
Faubourg St. John
- John McDonogh High School, 2426 Esplanade Ave., the restoration of a turreted Gothic revival school built in 1912 and designed by architect E.A. Christy.
Faubourg St. Marie
- 419 Carondelet St, a row of three commercial buildings built in 1858 and renovated with ground floor commercial with apartments above.
Faubourg Treme
- 1418 Ursulines Ave., restoration of a Greek Revival sidehall house that served as the headquarters of the Economy Mutual Aid Hall, a benevolent society for African Americans, when it was acquired in 1911;
- 716 N. Claiborne Ave., a commercial building that figured as part of the African-American cultural and commercial community along North Claiborne until the construction of the overpass in the late 1960s;
- New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, 1205 N. Rampart St., late 1860s Italianate style houses converted to headquarters of this nonprofit.
Mid-City
- Dual Brand Hotel, 1600 Canal St, the complete renovation of the former ODECO oil and gas mid-rise office building, built in 1968, into a Marriott suites hotel.
Uptown
- St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1025 Napoleon Ave., a magnificent late 1800s church that underwent the removal of lead and asbestos and the restoration of brick , architectural details and artwork.
Warehouse District
- 640 Magazine St., the former Wm. B. Reilly Coffee Company, built in 1927 and converted to 35 residential units with retail and office space on the ground floor.
New Construction/Design awards will be given to the Cambria Hotel in the Warehouse District, 632 Tchoupitoulas St., and the Greenway Apartments, 2606 St. Louis St., in Mid-City.