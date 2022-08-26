One of the first things Southern coach Eric Dooley noted upon taking over the program in December was the dearth of wide receivers.
Dooley knew he needed more, a lot more, and the fact that 19 different players caught passes in last Saturday’s scrimmage is a testament to the workload of Dooley’s hurry-up offense. Five running backs, four tight ends and 10 wide receivers made at least one catch while four quarterbacks combined to complete 24 throws.
The Southern wideouts now are of two main sizes. There are the tall and rangy like Cassius Allen, Isaiah Taylor and August Pitre and the short and shifty slot receivers like Chandler Whitefield, Kendrick Jones and Corey Williams.
There are also the heavier tight ends like Ethan Howard, Greg Perkins and Dupree Fuller, who might split out wide.
Because of the fast-paced offense, Dooley wants to have multiple sets of receivers ready to enter the game at any time. A good rotation of fresh legs increases the chances of wearing down opposing defensive backs in the latter stages of the game.
The theme is that even with 14 receivers on the roster, there will be plenty of work for everybody.
“There’s a lot of opportunity, so there’s no reason for anybody to be selfish,” said Allen, a transfer from UL who caught two passes for 32 yards in the scrimmage. “We run our routes to the fullest. Whoever gets it, gets it. We may throw a couple blocks and score. That’s what we do.
“The competition level is very high. Every day we push each other. At my position, Isaiah Taylor makes me stay on top of my game. We love to compete.”
Allen, who is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, is among a group that figures to be good targets in the red zone because of their height. Pitre (6-1), Taylor (6-1), Ed Magee (6-1), Kobe Hartman (6-3), Tyler Kirkwood (6-1) and Darren Morris (6-2) all specialize in fade patterns and jump-ball throws.
“I don’t mean to sound cocky, but throw it up, that’s what we do,” Allen said. “We try to make a play every time. I agree we can be the best wide receiver group in the nation.”
Mixing and matching
Southern played even more defensive backs than wide receivers, mixing and matching groups. Joshua Short got significant playing time as a nickel corner, which is a more specialized position than the outside corners, lining up primarily in the slot.
The defensive back room there’s a lot of competition battling for different spots," said Short, a Mississippi State transfer. "Iron sharpens iron. That’s what the coaches preach.”
The secondary came up with eight pass breakups and while it was hard to judge the tackling with self-imposed limits to prevent injuries, this year’s group looked more aggressive than last year.
“We got to get better every day,” Short said. “We couldn’t have done it without our front, our D-line getting the pressure. It made our job easier.”
Return men
Southern didn’t go full speed and contact on special teams but Dooley has decided on Whitfield as punt returner, backed up by Reginald King, Taj Colon and Kendric Rhymes. Those four plus Braelen Morgan have been working on kickoff returns.
Another watch list
Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis was added to the Senior Bowl watch list for the annual all-star game set Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama and broadcast on the NFL Network.
Lewis, the 2020 FCS Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year award winner, has 34 career sacks and 47½ tackles for loss. Lewis has already been named to the Buchanan and Black College Player of the Year watch lists.