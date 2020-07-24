A lawyer who is the daughter and niece of two judges in the 19th Judicial District has filed paperwork with the hope of joining her relatives on the bench.
Eboni Johnson-Rose is the daughter of Judge Ron Johnson and the niece of Judge Don Johnson. She qualified Friday for the Nov. 3 election. She is seeking the Division K post being vacated by Judge Bonnie Jackson. Jackson is the district's second-longest-serving judge.
Also in the Nov. 3 race are Quintillis Lawrence and Joel Porter.
All three candidates are Democrats.
As the filing period approached its end Friday afternoon, judges Don and Ron Johnson had not yet drawn opponents in their re-election bids.