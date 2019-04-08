ST. AMANT — After a severe band of thunderstorms blasted across southeast Louisiana on Sunday, the National Weather Service on Tuesday sent out teams to investigate whether a tornado had swiped across a nearly 40-mile-long path through southern Ascension and Livingston parishes.
Wind damage reports and radar signatures of tornado-like rotation in the atmosphere extend from Lemannville, which is near Donaldsonville in western Ascension Parish, to White Hall in Livingston Parish, Kevin Gilmore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Slidell, said Monday.
Damage reports have also come from French Settlement in Livingston and across the Amite River in St. Amant, where firefighters reported at least five homes and several cars and boats were damaged.
Evidence of damaging winds, including their path from the southwest to the northeast, was apparent Monday afternoon in St. Amant as tree limbs were smashed, roofs stripped of shingles, fences knocked down and one above-ground pool left a rumpled mess.
St. Amant firefighters said some residents reported seeing a tornado in the area around Rogers A, B and C roads off La. 22, but Holly Allen, 39, said she only heard the twister.
First wood from her smashed carport broke a window in her home on Rogers C Road and then the infamous freight-train sound arrived outside.
"It really does sound like what I was always told as child," Allen said.
Wind damage was reported as happening first in Lemannville about 7:30 p.m. Sunday while the last damage was reported as happening in White Hall about 8 p.m., Gilmore said
Allen said the twister arrived at her home in St. Amant at 7:41 p.m. while she was on the phone with her aunt, talking about the Weather Service tornado warning. The warning for Ascension extended from 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Sunday.
St. Amant firefighters said no one was injured in their area, but there were indirect health consequences from the winds.
Wendy Cooper, 60, said she took her 85-year-old mother to the emergency room after she lost power Sunday and was not able to have the oxygen she needed while she slept.
Allen and her 17-year-old son hid in the bathroom, she said, until the noise stopped about five minutes later.