The New Orleans City Council on Thursday approved the first ordinance related to electric scooters operating within city limits, addressing when city employees can confiscate unattended bicycles and scooters.
The ordinance, approved unanimously, gives city crews the power to confiscate bicycles and scooters lying on sidewalks and other public rights-of-way. Riders will need to lock up their bikes or scooters to bike racks, street signs or other secure spots. If they are left unsecured, crews could take them.
The ordinance was pitched this summer as one of several proposed rules to ease scooter-rental companies’ entry into New Orleans, putting the city in league with others across the U.S. that have welcomed the newly-popular transit option. Additional rules that may be more consequential for scooter-rental companies are still being considered.
At least three firms -- Lime, Bird and Skip -- all based in California, are hoping to set up shop in New Orleans. A proposal floated by Council member Kristin Gisleson Palmer in July would have those firms register with and pay fees to the city, but Palmer and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration are still finalizing those plans.
One of the biggest complaints from scooter companies about the proposed rules was a possible requirement that residents park scooters at bike racks, given the lack of racks in many parts of the city.
Palmer said at the time that she would work with the city’s Department of Safety and Permits to expand the racks, or possibly stripe portions of city streets with lines designating parking for scooters and bikes.
In the interim, people will still be allowed to lock up their bikes up to posts and poles, as they do now, council staffers said Thursday.
Todd O’Boyle, development director of Lime, which bills itself as the nation’s largest dock-free scooter share firm, has said his company has already partnered with 100 local businesses to store its scooters, should all ordinances be finalized.