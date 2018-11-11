Dupré Logistics to restructure its Strategic Capacity Services after significant growth in last two years
Lafayette-based Dupré Logistics’ Strategic Capacity Services has launched a regional reorganization that will include adding personnel after experiencing significant growth in the past two years.
The business group has opened 11 locations since August 2016 and tripled in size in the past 24 months. Company leaders recognized the need to reorganize that section of its business to prepare for the next phase of growth that could include increasing personnel up to 30 percent, according to a statement released by the company.
In June, Dupré Logistics, 201 Energy Drive, reached the top 100 threshold of brokerage companies and is working its way toward the top 50, a target the company expects to reach by the end of 2019’s fiscal year.
Strategic Capacity Services is an asset-based provider of logistics services that includes freight brokerage, intermodal and transportation management.
“We have reached a level of maturity in the work we’ve accomplished in the last two years,” said Mike Weindel, company vice president of SCS. “Now we are ready to lay the groundwork to propel us to a wave of continued growth over the next few years. We expect to leverage our place in the marketplace and acquire the talent necessary for that continued growth.”
The growth has been the result of priorities placed on identifying the right personnel and putting the right people in the right places, the company said. Dupré officials moved to reorganize as that growth plateaued this summer.
The company also announced three geography division heads: Liz Giddings over east, Randy Robles over central and David Joiner over west. It also will add agents who specialize in truckload freight, flatbeds and overdimensional cargo, airfreight, less-than-truckload and intermodal agents.
LSU AgCenter Iberia station shrinking research
The LSU AgCenter is scaling back research at the Iberia Research Station near Jeanerette to increase efficiencies and reduce the duplication of research activities across Louisiana.
Bill Richardson, LSU vice president for agriculture, said the station houses one scientist, Guillermo Scaglia, a beef cattle researcher.
Other AgCenter, U.S. Department of Agriculture and American Sugar Cane League scientists participate in cooperative research projects on sugar cane and grains at the station, but much of the acreage at the station has been dedicated to beef cattle research.
“The costs of operating a station for a single faculty member are excessive and not an efficient use of federal and state funding by the AgCenter,” Richardson said. “State funding for the AgCenter has not increased in several years, and the cost of fully staffing and maintaining 17 AgCenter research stations across the state is not sustainable."
Scaglia is in the final stages of completing USDA-funded projects, and Richardson said the plan is to transition Scaglia’s research to the Dean Lee Research and Extension Center at Alexandria, where numerous research and extension faculty are located.
“Dean Lee has personnel available and pasture resources he can use to continue his current and future work,” Richardson said.
The AgCenter plans to move the Iberia station cattle herd to the Dean Lee station before the end of the year. Scaglia’s USDA-funded research project on a separate herd of cattle will be completed by May 2019, and those animals will be sold.
Richardson said the Iberia Research Station will maintain a footprint for sugar cane variety work, and Scaglia will manage a small nonreproductive demonstration beef cattle herd on limited pasture acreage.
Scaglia will have offices at Iberia and Dean Lee to support the cattle industries in the southwest and central regions of the state.
Remaining land at the station will be offered for lease by local farmers or ranchers, with a requirement they work with AgCenter faculty on demonstration projects.
UL student, team win top honors at ninth annual Sales Competition
A team and student from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette took top honors at the school's Moody College of Business' ninth annual Sales Competition.
Marketing major Christopher Reggie won first place, and the UL university sales team also won first in the competition in the college's Northwestern Mutual Sales and Research Lab. Marketing major Austin Wade won third place.
Students were given a sales scenario and had to present themselves and a software product to representatives from local companies who posed as potential customers. The students had to listen to the customer’s needs, address questions, overcome objections and complete the sale within 20 minutes.
More than 45 local sales professionals were judges for over two dozen sales technique factors, including effective communication and use of visual aids. Presentations were watched by judges and the audience via live video feed.
Chris' Poboys opens new location off Ambassador
Longtime Lafayette restaurant chain Chris' Poboys opened a location just off Ambassador Caffery Parkway on Nov. 1.
The company, which marked 40 years in Lafayette last month, had a restaurant in a Chevron station across the street at 3755 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. But with only 1,000 square feet of space, limited seating and no drive-through like one of its other locations, the location was hampered in what it it could do.
The new location is at 703 Robley Drive.
"We used to be right across the street, but we didn't have enough room," said Jamie Stelly, vice president of Chris' Poboys. "So when we heard that the people who owned this were interested in doing a shopping center, we said, 'We'd love to move. We have great business but not enough room.'"
The new building can seat almost 100 people, has outdoor dining and a drive-through window, which will only be used for orders for customers who call ahead. It will employ about 25 people.
Seafood restaurant Mr. C's Landing holds grand opening in Crowley
Community and government leaders gathered for the grand opening of Mr. C's Landing, a new locally owned seafood restaurant and bar.
Mr. C's Landing, 200 Fairway Drive, Suite D, will offer gumbo and po-boys along with more traditional seafood like grilled lobster and scallops and grilled tuna steak. With an atmosphere for fine dining, TVs playing sports at the bar and a drive-through window for easy pickup, the restaurant can cater to all types of customers.
"I'm born and raised in Crowley and it's always a dream for me to open and run my own seafood restaurant. So when the investors came to me about opening a restaurant here in Crowley, I was all for it," said manager Wilfred Menard. "To see my dream come true, every day I'm a little more proud."
Menard, who has a long background in managing restaurants, said the restaurant will offer locally caught seafood and cut its own tuna and salmon steaks that are sushi-grade.
New emergency room at Acadia General Hospital set to open this month
A new emergency room at Acadia General Hospital set to open this month will feature new treatment and exam rooms, privacy for patients and the ability to see three times the number of patients.
Pending a final inspection from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, the facility will officially open by the end of next week. Lafayette General Health and AGH held a ribbon-cutting Friday to celebrate the completion of the new building that will replace the old 3,000-square-foot emergency room that was designed to see 600 patients a month to a 7,500-square-foot facility that can see the 1,850 they regularly see today.
"In a situation where seconds count, the emergency room can be the difference between life and death," said Acadia General Hospital CEO Joseph Mitchell. "By enlarging our ER and making it more efficient, we're prepared to meet the needs of even more patients in distress. It's all part of fulfilling our mission to restore, maintain and improve health."
The $4 million expansion and renovation project took just under one year and finished ahead of schedule. It will have individual rooms for patients instead of having them divided by curtains; a triage area and decontamination room next to a dedicated ambulance entrance; a dedicated psychiatric treatment area; and bedside registration will now be possible.