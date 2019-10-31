Covington-based Hornbeck Offshore Services reported a net loss of $41.4 million, up from a loss of $31.1 million during third quarter 2018.

The marine transportation services business generated $52.8 million in revenue during third quarter this year, down from $58.4 million during the same time frame last year.

Hornbeck Offshore said its issues stem from a struggling oil service sector because its customers have been dealing with low oil prices since 2014 and have been reducing budgets for services.

The company may see a temporary windfall of $18 million as the result of an arbitration panel award stemming from a contract to build vessels for VT Halter Marine Inc. several years ago.

Hornbeck Offshore was alerted by the New York Stock Exchange in late August that it faces being taken off the public market because its stock was trading under $1 per share for at least 30 consecutive days.

Hornbeck Offshore Services said it has a plan to raise the price of its stock and has until February 2020 to get back on track, but until then its stock will have a suffix that signifies that it is below compliance.

Hornbeck Offshore's stock was trading around 62 cents per share as of Thursday morning, down from its 52-week peak of $4.21 per share in November 2018. The company's market cap is $23 million down from $144 million during the same time frame.

