STARKVILLE, Miss. — After hitting .366 for the match, the LSU volleyball team picked up a sweep of Mississippi State on Friday by scores of 25-21, 25-12, 25-16. LSU is now 8-14 on the year and 3-8 in the SEC. Mississippi State is now 5-20 on the season and 1-11 in the SEC.
Taylor Bannister led the Tigers with 14 kills. Toni Rodriguez was right behind with 13 kills, hitting a match-high .591. Raigen Cianciulli anchored the back rown with 12 digs. Rodriguez and Lindsay Flory finished with nine digs each.
The Tigers continue their road trip, heading over to Alabama at 1 p.m. Sunday.