ST. FRANCISVILLE — The board of commissioners for West Feliciana Fire Protection District 1 likely will have to make budget cuts following voters' rejection of an additional 4-mill property tax, the district's interim fire chief said Tuesday.
The district had hoped to use revenues from the new tax to hire about 24 full-time firefighters to staff several stations around the parish on a 24-hour basis to improve response times to fires and other emergencies.
Voters, however, turned down the tax Saturday with 1,001 votes against the measure to 836 in favor, according to complete but unofficial returns. Voter turnout was 27.2 percent, according to the Secretary of State's Office website.
Oliveaux, who does not plan to seek the fire chief's position on a full-time basis, said the district's commissioners discussed the procedures for hiring a new chief during a Monday night meeting, but held off discussing any changes resulting from the election.
"We won't be making changes in the short term, but in the long term, we'll have to make some," Oliveaux said.
Oliveaux said participation by volunteer firefighters is declining nationwide and West Feliciana is not immune to the problem.
He said seven volunteer firefighters recently responded to a 2 a.m. Tuesday house fire that caused heavy damage to a mobile home on Jones Vaughn Creek Road.
"We can't sustain that," Oliveaux said.