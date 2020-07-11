The news that Gov. John Bel Edwards will effectively shut down bars beginning on Monday was met with disappointment from Baton Rouge's bar owners, who said they understood the decision but now worry how they'll make ends meet.

Kevin Weyland, the owner of Rally Cap Brewing Co., said that his brewery's taproom is the "lifeblood" that keeps his business afloat, accounting for roughly 80% of its net income. That space will now be off limits to customers.

He said the order — which shuts down bars to in-person consumption, regardless of whether they have a food permit — is "a devastating blow" to his business, which was just beginning to rebound from the first shut down.

“It’s a battle the state has to fight and we’ll have to figure out a way through this,” Weyland said. “The unfortunate result will likely be more bars going out of business.”

Remi DeMatteo, an operating partner at Hayride Scandal, said that without financial support, the latest shutdown could spell the end for a number of local bars.

“This is going to put a lot of bar owners under for good,” DeMatteo said. “It’s already been a hard road for many of us and if some of us don’t get support, financial or otherwise, we aren’t going to come back from this.”

Dylan Gautreaux, the general manager of City Club located in downtown Baton Rouge, said that going through a second shut-down is almost worse now that they know how bad it was the first time.

“It’s like getting a really bad cut and having it stitched up and then someone comes along and pulls the stitches out,” Gautreaux said.

The bar owners all acknowledged that the state's rapidly-rising coronavirus case counts left Gov. Edwards with few options.

Still, DeMatteo said he couldn't help but feel that "a few bad actors" may have caused the shutdown for everyone.

In June, state health officials connected more than 100 coronavirus cases to bars in Tigerland, which were allowed to re-open when the state entered Phase 2 of eased social distancing restrictions earlier that month.

That led several bars in the area to temporarily shut down.