Four members were recognized as Certified Louisiana Master Naturalists and the coveted Donald Muir Bradburn honor was bestowed recently at the general membership meeting of the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater New Orleans held at Loyola University.
Receiving the designation were Dr. Marianne Maumus, Steven L. Wulff, Dr. Roxane Gunser and Fontaine S. Wells. It signifies that the member has successfully completed nine of 11 workshops, passed a final exam or completed written reflections, and has completed eight hours of continuing education and 20 hours of nature-related community service.
Nicole M. Moody was honored with the Bradburn Outstanding Louisiana Master Naturalist Award, bestowed by a peer-review nomination and voted by her classmates.
President Joe Baucum commended her diligence during the workshops, her concern for the well-being and education of fellow classmates and for her positive attitude throughout the training period.
Those interested in the master naturalist program should email lamasternatgno@gmail.com.