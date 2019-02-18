Carencro Police have arrested two people in connection with the abuse and exploitation of an 85-year-old Carencro resident.
Marlon Roberts, 40, of Alexandria, and Bridget Book, 37, of Jonesville, were arrested over the weekend, records show. Both were booked with cruelty to the infirm and exploitation of the infirm.
The investigation began in July, when police were told about a possible case of elderly abuse, KATC reported. After a six-month investigation, detectives allege that Roberts and Book had physically abused the victim and had taken large sums of money from the victim’s bank account, Chief David Anderson said.
Man arrested following stabbing at Breaux Bridge business
A Breaux Bridge man has been booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder following a Sunday night stabbing at a Breaux Bridge business.
The Breaux Bridge Police Department says 51-year-old Roger Williams Jr. was arrested Monday morning following an investigation into a stabbing at the Lil Goldmine on Anderson Street in Breaux Bridge.
Williams was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Jennings woman arrested, accused of setting park bathroom on fire
Jennings Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fire that damaged a restroom at Lady Bug Park.
Joy Powell was booked with simple arson in connection with the weekend fire, police say.
With the assistance of the Jennings Fire Department and State Fire Marshals Office it was determined a fire was intentionally started in the men’s bathroom. A trash can inside the bathroom was ignited causing damage to the ceiling and walls in the bathroom. Officers located numerous partially burned toilet paper rolls in the sink, urinal, and toilet.
During the investigation, with the public’s assistance, officers were able to establish Powell as the suspect.
Resident injured in Lafayette apartment robbery Saturday
One person was injured Saturday night when four people entered an apartment intending to rob the place and shot the occupant, police said.
Lafayette Police Department officers told KATC-TV that officers responded to the Bridgeway Apartments off Dulles Drive about 9 p.m. Saturday. The victim was shot once in the upper body, but was in stable condition as of Sunday, KATC-TV reported.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.