The Krewe of Oshun chose as its theme “Sounds of Music,” which presented the diversity, passion and depth of New Orleans’ rich culture of music for its Carnival ball Saturday at Xavier University Center's McCaffery Ballroom.
Reigning as Oshun XXIII was Ms. Brittany Ann Clark, daughter of Mr. Brian T. Clark and Mrs. Sonya Smith. She wore a brocade gown with crystal appliqués. Her collar complemented her gown and featured white ostrich plumes. Her gold lamé mantle with a hand-beaded peacock was adorned with an array of natural peacock plumes. Her crown and scepter were encrusted with Swarovski crystals.
Oshun pages were Masters Emorie Bodden, son of Ms. Angelle Bodden; and Blair Patterson, son of Mrs. Michelle Patterson; and Misses Karmyn Bell, daughter of Ms. Kiera Johnson; Journee Patterson, daughter of Ms. Arionne Patterson; and A’Rellie Williams, daughter of Ms. Anias Patterson. The pages wore gold tunics with bloomers and matching plumed hats.
Reigning as Shango XXIII was Mr. Damiane Pierre Clark Thomas, son of Mr. Jerome Thomas and Mrs. Dionne Clark Thomas. He wore a gold brocade tunic and stone-encrusted belt. His collar complemented his costume with white ostrich plumes and a gold mantle with a hand-beaded peacock. His crown and scepter were encrusted with Swarovski crystals.
Shango’s pages were Misses Denim Tumblin, daughter of Ms. Realista Tumblin; Ariel and Leah Gordon, granddaughters of Mr. and Mrs. Darryl Richardson; Chloe Jordan, daughter of Mr. Kihinda Jordan and Mrs. Connie Gordon; and Janii Thomas, daughter of Mr. John Thomas and Ms. Joanna Hall. Their costumes matched her majesty's pages.
Mrs. Patricia Zaves reigned as Queen Mother Yemoja. She wore a silver gown adorned with crystals. Her headpiece and collar complemented her gown.
Mrs. Stephanie Synigal reigned as High Priestess. She wore a purple gown and headpiece.
The goddesses who represent love, wealth and fountains were Misses Courtney Collins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cornelius Collins; Chelsea Lewis, daughter of Mrs. Larissa Lewis; Tempestt Roché, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Roche; Mmes. Johntrell Ard, Joan Ann Brown, Derricka Jones, Katrina Johnson, Aurolyn McGee, Patrice Williams; and Drs. Kristin Bateman, Elizabeth Bowles and Ruby McLaren Johnson. The goddess wore beaded lace and peau de soi gowns with matching headpieces.
The daughters of Oshun were Misses Alvionne Brooks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Brooks; and Yazmine Nixon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darren Nixon. They wore plum purple high-low gowns with crystal teardrop headpieces.
The princesses were Misses JáNya B. Bazile, daughter of Mr. Jeffrey Bazile and Ms. Nicole Lee; Jersi Doucet, daughter of Mr. Ralph Doucet and Mrs. Brittany Rucker; Miley Johen, daughter of Ms. Ireal Ruffin; Laila Felt, daughter of Mrs. Chanel Felt; Keyonne Gordon, daughter of Mr. Kihinda Jordan and Mrs. Connie Gordon; Nadia Henderson, daughter of Ms. Zena Henderson, McKayla and McKensie Lee, daughters of Mrs. KaShauna Lee and the late Mr. Alvin Lee; Deneysha Matthews, daughter of Mr. Pharoh Matthews and Mrs. Tafara Synigal; Centrell Stoker, daughter of Mr. Dujuan Stoker and Ms. Trimeeka Johnson; Miracle Evans, daughter of Ms. Johntrell Ard; Natiya A. Martin, daughter of Mr. S. Martin and Mrs. Nidia Martin; Epiphany Synigal, daughter of Mr. Cortez Vaughn and Mrs. Tafara Synigal; Charlie Ray, daughter of Mr. B’Von Jones and Mrs. Brienna Ray; and Cameryn Vaughn, daughter of Mrs. Courtney Vaughn. They wore plum gowns with crystal teardrop headpieces.
The sons of Shango were Masters Marley Ashley, son of Mrs. Renata Campbell; John LaBranch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin LaBranch; Khalib Lee, son of Mrs. KaShauna Lee and the late Mr. Alvin Lee; Ryan Hall, son of Ms. Ard; and Kameryn Nichols, grandson of Mrs. Deidre Nichols. They wore black tuxedos.
The officers of the krewe are Messrs. Bryant T. Clark, Kevin Crandle, Henry Smith Jr. and Mmes. Dominique Thomas, Dr. Elizabeth Bowles; Mmes Kim Bartney, Mary Williams Hubbard, Stephanie S. Synigal, Deidre Nichols and Patricia Zaves. The captain is Mrs. Ann Lewis Clark.