WHAT WE LEARNED
Southern never stops trying to find a way to win and often does. The Jaguars won seven of their final eight regular-season games, and this time, they blocked a field-goal attempt to preserve the hard-fought victory. They’ve won with defense and offense, and this one goes out to the special teams, which came up with the game’s biggest play in the game’s biggest moment.
TRENDING NOW
Freshman running back Jarod Sims ignited a moribund Southern offense with some nifty footwork and timely power running. He led the Jaguars with 89 yards rushing and scored the winning points on a 36-yard run in the fourth quarter. He also bulled over from the 1-yard line on the final play of the first half to give Southern a huge momentum swing by cutting Grambling’s lead to four points. Three more years of Jarod Sims.
FINAL THOUGHTS
The Jaguars were pushed around at times and shot themselves in the foot at other times. There’s a lot to clean up going into next Saturday’s SWAC championship game at Alcorn State, but this group, heavily influenced by a large senior group. The Jaguars will be hot to avenge their 27-13 loss to the Braves with a second consecutive trip to the SWAC title game.