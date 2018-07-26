EVENTS
TUESDAY 31
Underwear Fair.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Causeway Branch~, 3457 Highway 190, Mandeville~ — St. Tammany Parish libraries accept donations of children's underwear sizes 4-16, and will waive $1 in library fines for each pair donated. There's also an Underwear Fair storytime with crafts and games at the library's Causeway branch (3457 Highway 190, Mandeville) at 10 a.m. Friday. Tuesday-Saturday.
THURSDAY 2
Lagniappe Classic Dog Show.^ Pontchartrain Center~, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner~ — More than 1,000 dogs representing 190 breeds compete daily for Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show trophies. Visit www.akc.org for details. Free admission. 8 a.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Yappy Hour.^ Cafe Adelaide and Swizzle Stick Bar~, Loews New Orleans Hotel~, 300 Poydras St.~ — Dogs are welcome at a luau party at the bar. Dog treats are offered. 4 p.m.
Satchmo Summerfest Kickoff Party.^ Omni Royal Orleans~, 621 St. Louis St.~ — John Boutte performs at the party celebrating Spirit of Satchmo Award winners Bethany Bultman, Ellis Marsalis and Ashlin Parker. Tickets $65, includes hors d'oeuvres and open bar. 7 p.m.
FRIDAY 3
Satchmo Summerfest.^ Old U.S. Mint~, 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — Celebrating the life and music of Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, the annual festival includes live music, seminars, food vendors, family activities and more. www.satchmosummerfest.org. Tickets $5. 11 a.m. Friday-Sunday.
Elizabeth Warren.^ John Georges Auditorium, Dillard University~, 2601 Gentilly Blvd.~ — U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond moderates a conversation with the Massachusetts senator. Free admission. 5 p.m.
Friday Nights at NOMA.^ New Orleans Museum of Art~, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle~ — Weekly after-hours parties at the museum feature lectures, music performances, film screenings and more. www.noma.org. Free with museum admission. 5 p.m.
Dinner and a ZOOvie.^ Audubon Zoo~, 6500 Magazine St.~ — The family-friendly movie series features outdoor movie showings (you can bring your own dinner) and access to the Cool Zoo splash park and Gator Run floating attraction. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org. Tickets $6, additional $6 for splash park, free for children under 2. 6 p.m.
Splash Bash.^ Ochsner Fitness Center~, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan~ — The family-friendly pool party has inflatables, floats, squirt guns, food and a full bar, and DJs and bands perform. Tickets $10, kids $5. 7 p.m.
SATURDAY 4
Back to School Celebration and Backpack Giveaway.^ Sojourner Truth Community Center~, 2200 Lafitte St.~ — There's music, games, health screenings, refreshments and school supplies at the community party. Students must be accompanied by a guardian to receive school supplies. 10 a.m.
Great American Seafood Cook-Off 2018.^ Ernest N. Morial Convention Center~, 900 Convention Center Blvd.~ — Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is among the hosts of this cooking competition. Tickets $10. 11 a.m.
Dr. Sketchy's Date Night.^ Mudlark Public Theatre~, 1200 Port St.~ — Burlesque dancers give short performances and pose for life drawing. Suggested donation $8. 10 p.m.
SUNDAY 5
Mad Hatter's Jazz Brunch.^ Four Columns~, 3711 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — WDSU-TV's Gina Swanson emcees the party honoring community health care providers. 11 a.m.
The Underwear Day Parade NOLA.^ The Elephant Collective~, 3610 Toulouse St.~ — Marchers are encouraged to wear their underwear for a parade celebrating National Underwear Day. A pool party follows. 7 p.m.
BOOKS
Ann Todd.^ National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The author presents OSS Operation Black Mail: One Woman's Covert War Against the Imperial Japanese Army, and there's a reception. 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Deborah Dixon.^ Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center~, 4300 S. Broad St.~ — The author presents Connected Inc., her second novel. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Vicki Salloum.^ The Orange Couch~, 2339 Royal St.~ — The author reads from and signs Waiting for You at Midnight. 7 p.m. Thursday.
Amy Bonnaffons.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses her short story collection The Wrong Heaven. 6 p.m. Monday.
SPORTS
Sweatfest.^ UNO Lakefront Arena~, 6801 Franklin Ave.~ — Big Easy Rollergirls hosts the two-day roller derby tournament. 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday.
FILM
CRITIC'S PICKS
Ant-Man and the Wasp —^ A bright, cheery distraction from darker, heavier Marvel Studios outings, this Peyton Reed-directed sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man reunites Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in a superhero caper of deliberately low stakes and enormous charm. (J.C.) PG-13
The Cakemaker —^ A provocative, unexpected and very moving German/Israeli co-production that is as unusual a love story as you are likely to find. (K.Tu.) NR
Custody —^ A top notch French drama about a custody battle, winner of a top prize at Venice, builds tension until a conclusion that is as devastating as it is inevitable. (K.Tu.) NR
Hearts Beat Loud —^ A musical in everything but name, this joining of stars Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons features some terrific songs and proof that sometimes wearing your heart on your sleeve is the only way to go. (K.Tu.) PG-13
Hereditary —^ Anchored by a bravura performance from Toni Collette, writer-director Ari Aster’s devastating, implacably terrifying film depicts an American family coming apart in the wake of tragedy. (J.C.) R
Incredibles 2 —^ There is good news in the world tonight: Writer-director Brad Bird has brought everyone’s favorite superhero family back to the big screen, and we are all better off for it. (K.Tu.) PG
RBG —^ One of the great services that this clear-eyed and admiring documentary on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg provides is to emphasize not just her work on the court but how extraordinarily influential she was before she even got there. (K.Tu.) NR.
Sorry to Bother You —^ Rapper-activist Boots Riley’s joyous dystopian cackle of a directing debut stars a superb Lakeith Stanfield as an Oakland telemarketer who stumbles into that arrestingly surreal zone where racial identity, class rage and corporate malfeasance intersect. (J.C.) R
Three Identical Strangers —^ A scientific and philosophical inquiry by way of a detective story, Tim Wardle’s intensely compelling documentary tells the twistier-by-the-minute story of identical triplet boys who discovered one another 19 years after having been separated at birth. (J.C.) PG-13
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? —^ The goal of this exemplary documentary is not to tell the story of TV host Fred Rogers’ life, but to show the way someone whose formidable task was, in his own words, “to make goodness attractive,” and made it happen. (K.Tu.) PG-13
WIDE RELEASE
The Bleeding Edge —^ Documentary on the high-stakes, high-risk medical device industry. Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering. (1:39) NR.
Citizen Clark … A Life of Principle —^ Documentary on human rights activist and former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark. Featuring Ralph Nader, Frank Serpico. Written and directed by Joseph Stillman. (1:25) NR.
Dark Money —^ How the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision and the resulting flow of untraceable corporate political contributions affect U.S. elections is examined in this documentary. Directed by Kimberly Reed. (1:38) NR.
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings —^ The master sleuth, accused of wrongdoing by Empress Wu, must defend himself while investigating a crime wave. With Mark Chao, Feng Shaofeng, Lin Gengxin, Ethan Juan, Ma Sichun, Carina Lau. Written by Chia-lu Chang. Directed by Tsui Hark. In Mandarin with English subtitles. NR.
Far From the Tree —^ Parents and families with “exceptional” children share their stories in this documentary. Directed by Rachel Dretzin, based on the book by Andrew Solomon. (1:33) NR.
14 Cameras —^ A creepy landlord streams the lives of his unknowing tenants on the internet. With Neville Archambault, Amber Midthunter, Brytnee Ratledge. Written by Victor Zarcoff. Directed by Scott Hussion and Seth Fuller. (1:30) NR.
Hell Mountain —^ A mysterious house plagued by rumors of missing children and cannibalism holds clues to a young journalist’s own murky past. With Megan Collaso, Taylor Dooley, Markus Innocenti. Written and directed by Jesse Pomeroy. (1:32) NR.
Hot Summer Nights —^ Newly graduated from high school, a young man desperately tries to fit in while visiting his aunt in Cape Cod. With Maika Monroe, Alex Roe, Maia Mitchell and Timothee Chalamet. Written and directed by Elijah Bynum. (1:47) NR.
Killer Bees —^ Long Island’s Bridgehampton High School confounds expectations and defends its state basketball title in this documentary. Directed by Benjamin Cummings & Orson Cummings. (1:32) NR.
Love Is Tolerance —^ Documentary promoting positive human values. Featuring Dalai Lama, Malala Yousafzai, Kailash Satyarthi, Shimon Peres. Directed by Dr. Hubertus Hoffmann, based on his book. (1:30) NR.
Milford Graves Full Mantis —^ Documentary on the avant-garde jazz percussionist. Directed by Jake Meginsky. Co-directed by Neil Young. (1:31) NR.
Mission: Impossible — Fallout —^ Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt as he and the IMF team race against time (again) and the forces of evil. With Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby. Written by Christopher McQuarrie, Dylan Kussman. Directed by McQuarrie. (2:27) NYR.
Our House —^ A young inventor creates a machine to bring back his dead parents and gets more than he bargained for. With Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz. Written by Nathan Parker. Directed by Anthony Scott Burns. (1:31) NR.
Puzzle —^ Kelly Macdonald plays a wife and mother who breaks out of her cloistered existence with the discovery she has a talent for jigsaw puzzles. With Irrfan Khan, David Denman, Bubba Weiler, Austin Abrams, Liv Hewson. Written by Oren Moverman. Directed by Marc Turtletaub. (1:42) R.
The Row —^ A freshman joins a sorority with a sinister secret as her detective father hunts a serial killer. With Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry, Lexi Atkins, Randy Couture. Written by Sarah Scougal. Directed by Matty Beckerman. (1:22) R.
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood —^ Documentary on the Golden Age exploits of Scotty Bowers, a former Marine who reportedly provided sexual services to some of the biggest movie stars of the 1940s and ‘50s. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer. Based on a book by Bowers with Lionel Friedberg. (1:38) NR.
Snapshots —^ An old roll of film unleashes the secrets of three generations of women at a Missouri lake house. With Piper Laurie, Brooke Adams, Emily Goss. Written by Jan Miller Corran. Directed by Melanie Mayron. (1:35) NR.
Teen Titans Go to the Movies —^ Led by the headstrong boy wonder, Robin, the young superheroes head to Hollywood in search of big-screen stardom. Voices include Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch, Nicolas Cage, Halsey, Lil’ Yachty. Written by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, based on characters from DC Comics. Directed by Horvath, Peter Rida Michail. PG.
(Critics’ Choices capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.Tu.), Justin Chang (J.C.) and other reviewers.)
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Gregoire —^ Four friends come of age in Alberta, Canada. 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center~
Mrs. Doubtfire —^ Robin Williams is a nanny in disguise in this '90s comedy. 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Prytania Theatre~
The Gospel According to Andre —^ Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley is profiled in a documentary. 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center~
Viva Las Vegas —^ Ann-Margaret stars opposite Elvis Presley in this 1964 musical comedy. 10 a.m. Wednesday. Prytania Theatre~
STAGE
ON STAGE
Bad Girls of Burlesque.^ House of Blues~, 225 Decatur St.~ — Gogo McGregor hosts the burlesque show. Tickets $21. 8 p.m. Friday.
Bring It! Live.^ Saenger Theater~, 1111 Canal St.~ — Miss D and the Dancing Dolls perform in the show inspired by the Lifetime series about hip-hop majorette competition dancing. Tickets start at $32.50. 8 p.m. Friday.
The Best of Sinatra.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — Spencer Racca portrays Frank Sinatra in this performance. Tickets $39.99. 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Bustout Burlesque.^ House of Blues~, 225 Decatur St.~ — The burlesque show is accompanied by a live jazz band. Tickets $21. 9 p.m. Saturday.
****Newsies: The Musical.^ Tulane University~, Dixon Hall~ — Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre presents the musical inspired by the Newsboy Strike of 1899. Visit www.summerlyric.tulane.edu for details. Tickets $28-$48. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Out of the Frying Pan.^ St. Philip Neri School~, Parishioners' Center, 6600 Kawanee Ave., Metairie~ — St. Philip Players presents the comedy. Email srandall@stphilipneri.org for details. Tickets $5-$10. 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday.
Seven Sins —^ Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center~, 1618 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ Love Madrid curates the evening of burlesque performances. Tickets $10. 9 p.m. Saturday.
Stage Door Idol.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — Finalists compete for a headlining performance spot at the venue. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
****Vieux Carre.^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St. Ferdinand St.~ — Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans presents the play set at a Toulouse Street rooming house. Visit www.twtheatrenola.com or call (504) 264-2580 for details. Tickets $22-$28. 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Waterworld: The Musical.^ Maison de Macarty Bed & Breakfast~, 3820 Burgundy St.~ — There are DJ performances and a pool party at 6 p.m. before a pool-based adaptation of the movie Waterworld. Tickets $15-$20. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
COMEDY
Bear with Me.^ Twelve Mile Limit~, 500 S. Telemachus St.~ — Laura Sanders and Kate Mason host an open-mic comedy show. Sign-up at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Monday.
****Brian Posehn.^ Joy Theater~, 1200 Canal St.~ — Matt Owens opens for the comedian. Tickets $12.50-$25. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Brown Improv.^ Waloo's~, 1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie~ — New Orleans' longest-running comedy group performs. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Close Me Out.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Local storytellers recount inebriated adventures. Andrew Healan hosts. 8 p.m. Saturday.
Comedy Beast.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Vincent Zambon and Cyrus Cooper host a stand-up comedy show. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy Catastrophe.^ Lost Love Lounge~, 2529 Dauphine St.~ — Cassidy Henehan hosts a stand-up show. 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Comedy F—k Yeah.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host a stand-up show. 8 p.m. Friday.
Comedy Gold.^ House of Blues (Big Mama's Lounge)~, 229 Decatur St.~ — Leon Blanda hosts a stand-up showcase of local and traveling comics. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedy Gumbeaux.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Frederick RedBean Plunkett hosts an open-mic stand-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comedy Show Benefiting New Orleans Lympho-Maniac Cancer Fund.^ Republic New Orleans~, 828 S. Peters St.~ — Howard Hall headlines the comedy show and benefit. James Cusimano and J.D. Sledge also perform, and Redbean hosts. Tickets $20-$25. 7 p.m. Friday.
Comic Strip.^ Siberia Lounge~, 2227 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chris Lane hosts the stand-up comedy open mic with burlesque interludes. 9 p.m. Monday.
Crescent Fresh.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Ted Orphan and Geoffrey Gauchet host the stand-up comedy open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Local Uproar.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman host a stand-up comedy showcase with free food and ice cream. 8 p.m. Saturday.
NOLA Comedy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Duncan Pace hosts an open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Night Church.^ Sidney’s Saloon~, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.~ — Benjamin Hoffman and Paul Oswell host a stand-up show, and there's free ice cream. 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Spontaneous Show.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — Young Funny comedians present the stand-up comedy show and open mic. 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Think You're Funny?.^ Carrollton Station Bar and Music Club~, 8140 Willow St.~ — Brothers Cassidy and Mickey Henehan host an open mic. Sign-up at 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. Wednesday.
ART
HAPPENINGS
504Ward White Linen Night Connections Party.^ Louisiana Childrens Museum~, 420 Julia St.~ — Participants can peruse museum exhibits at a networking party with giveaways, food and open bar. Visit www.504ward.com for details. Tickets $35-$45. 6 p.m. Saturday.
Artist Demonstrations.^ New Orleans Glassworks & Printmaking Studio~, 727 Magazine St.~ — The gallery hosts printmaking, torchworking and ice carving demonstrations. 5 p.m. Saturday.
Mural Unveiling.^ WYES Studios~, 916 Navarre Ave.~ — Artist Ayo Scott and young artists unveil a mural and discuss their work, and there's a screening of the Chinese Exclusion Act documentary. Free admission. 6 p.m. Thursday.
****White Linen Night.^ Julia Street~ — The annual block party and art walk benefits the Contemporary Arts Center. There are gallery openings, cocktails, food from local restaurants and DJ performances. Free admission.5 p.m. Saturday.
White Linen Night at the Anton Haardt Gallery.^ The Anton Haardt Gallery~, 2858 Magazine St. ~ — Southern folk art is displayed, and there's music, refreshments and jungle juice at a reception at the gallery. Free admission. 6 p.m. Saturday.
OPENINGS
Gallery 600 Julia~, 600 Julia St.~ — "About Sea Level," plein air and studio paintings of lowland Louisiana; opening reception 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mac Gryder Gallery~, 615 Julia St.~ — "An Uncommon Vision," new works by Rolland Golden; opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday.
Contemporary Arts Center~, 900 Camp St.~ — "Constructing the Break," works from 29 regional artists curated by Allison M. Glenn; "HBCU Art Showcase," works by Dillard University and Xavier University of Louisiana students; "Louisiana Contemporary," juried exhibition of work by Louisiana artists; opening reception 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
****New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint~, 401 Barracks St.~ — "Me Got Fiyo: The Professor Longhair Centennial," exhibit curated by David Kunian celebrating the musician; opening reception 5 p.m. Thursday.
Boyd Satellite~, 440 Julia St.~ — "So, Is This a Revolution?," work touching on politics, gun violence and environmental issues by Max Peck; opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday.
Arthur Roger Gallery~, 432 Julia St.~ — "Through the Valley," recent sculpture by glass artist Gene Koss; "Mythologies Louisianaises," work by Louisiana artists connected to Franco- and Creolophone cultures; opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday.
Stella Jones Gallery~, Place St. Charles, 201 St. Charles Ave., Suite 132~ — "White(s) Only," work engaging with race by Lester Merriweather; opening reception 5 p.m. Saturday.
Crescent City Brewhouse~, 527 Decatur St.~ — New work by New Orleans artists Luis Colmenares, Rhenda Sparitto, Hernan Caro, Zee Amer, Jim Sohr, Paige DeBell; opening reception 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Ariodante Gallery~, 535 Julia St.~ — New work by artists, jewelers and craftsmen David Lumpkin, Lisa Normand, Sarah Nelson, Gary Schiro and Hernan Caro; opening reception 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
MUSEUMS
American Italian Cultural Center~, 537 S. Peters St.~ — "The Luke Fontana Collection," works by the artist, through December.
The Historic New Orleans Collection~, 533 Royal St.~ — "New Orleans: Between Heaven and Hell," history-based installation by Robin Reynolds, through Sept. 15. "The Seignouret-Brulatour House: A New Chapter," model of a 200-year-old French Quarter building and historic site, through December.
Louisiana Childrens Museum~, 420 Julia St.~ — Historic French Quarter life and architecture exhibit by The Historic New Orleans Collection, through December.
Louisiana State Museum~, Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave.~ — "Big Wheel Keep on Turning: Steamboats in Louisiana," work exploring the history of steamboats, through Aug. 19.
Louisiana State Museum Presbytere~, 751 Chartres St.~ — "It’s Carnival Time in Louisiana," Carnival artifacts, costumes, jewelry and other items; "Living with Hurricanes: Katrina and Beyond," interactive displays and artifacts; through December.
National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — "So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope," film, photographs and more exploring Bob Hope's career, through Feb. 10, 2019.
New Orleans Museum of Art~, 1 Collins Diboll Circle~ — "Lee Friedlander in Louisiana," works demonstrating the photographer’s connection to Louisiana and the local music industry, through Aug 12."Carlos Rolon: Outside/In," works connecting New Orleans, Latin America and the Caribbean by the artist, through Aug. 26. "Veronese in Murano: Two Venetian Renaissance Masterpieces Restored," two paintings by Paolo Veronese, through Sept. 3. "Changing Course: Reflecting on New Orleans' Histories," contemporary art projects focusing on forgotten or marginalized New Orleans stories, through Sept. 18.
Ogden Museum of Southern Art~, 925 Camp St.~ — "A Precise Vision: The Architectural Archival Watercolors of Jim Blanchard," watercolor works by the artist, through Aug. 19. "Salazar: Portraits of Influence in Spanish New Orleans, 1785-1802," works telling the story of Josef Francisco Xavier de Salazar y Mendoza, through Sept. 2.
FARMERS MARKETS
CRISP Farms Market.^ 1330 France St.~ — The urban farm offers greens, produce, herbs and seedlings. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Covington Farmers Market.^ Covington Trailhead~, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington~ — The Northshore market offers local produce, meat, seafood, breads, prepared foods, plants and music. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Crescent City Farmers Market.^ Citywide~ — The market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and plants at locations citywide, including Tulane University Square (200 Broadway St.) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; the French Market (1008 N. Peters St.) 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; the American Can Apartments (3700 Orleans Ave.) 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and in the CBD (750 Carondelet St.) 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. There also is a market in Rivertown (400 block of Williams Boulevard, Kenner) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
French Market.^ Corner of Gov. Nicholls Street and French Market Place~ — The historic French Quarter market offers local produce, seafood, herbs, baked goods, coffee and prepared foods. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
German Coast Farmers Market.^ Ormond Plantation~, 13786 River Road, Destrehan~ — The market features vegetables, fruits, flowers and other items. Visit www.germancoastfarmersmarket.org for details. 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Gretna Farmers Market.^ Huey P. Long Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, Gretna~ — The weekly rain-or-shine market features more than 25 vendors offering fruits, vegetables, meats, prepared foods, baked goods, honey and flowers. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Grow Dat Farm Stand.^ New Orleans City Park, 150 Zachary Taylor Drive~ — Grow Dat Youth Farm sells its produce. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
ReFresh Project Community Garden Farmers Market.^ 300 N. Broad St.~ — The weekly Monday market offers local produce, homemade kimchi, cocoa-fruit leather, pesto and salad dressing. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Sankofa Mobile Market.^ Lower 9th Ward Community Center~, 5234 N. Claiborne Ave.~ — The Sankofa market truck offers seasonal produce from the Sankofa Garden. 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The truck also stops at 6322 St. Claude Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Vietnamese Farmers Market.^ 14401 Alcee Fortier Blvd.~ — Fresh produce, baked goods and live poultry are available at this early morning market. 5 a.m. Saturday.
Westwego Farmers & Fisheries Market.^ Sala Avenue at Fourth Street, Westwego~ — The monthly West Bank market offers produce, eggs, pickles, baked goods, art, live music and pony rides. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.