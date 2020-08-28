A stretch of Interstate 10 remains closed in both directions between the western entrance to Interstate 210 and Ryan Street in Lake Charles while officials continue to conduct inspections of the Lake Charles Bridge.

The Louisiana State Police also closed the roadway after a large chemical fire erupted at a chlorine production plant just south of I-10 in Westlake on Thursday morning.

Updates on the closures can be found at www.511la.org.

Hurricane Laura made landfall south of Lake Charles early Thursday, leaving a path of destruction at least 40 miles wide.

A chemical fire began at the sprawling BioLab Inc. complex just west of Lake Charles hours later, sending a billowing plume of smoke for miles and prompting an emergency alert for people to take shelter.

Transportation officials are also surveying the damage done to the Lake Charles Bridge on 1-10 after the the Isle of Capri riverboat casino was jostled loose by Hurricane Laura's winds and got wedged under the rickety structure.

