BR.lauralakecharles.082820 HS 649.JPG

LAKE CHARLES: The Isle of Capri casino sits wedged under the Calcasieu River Bridge that services Interstate 10 as smoke from a chemical fire at Westlake is seen overhead after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwest Louisiana, seen Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A stretch of Interstate 10 remains closed in both directions between the western entrance to Interstate 210 and Ryan Street in Lake Charles while officials continue to conduct inspections of the Lake Charles Bridge. 

The Louisiana State Police also closed the roadway after a large chemical fire erupted at a chlorine production plant just south of I-10 in Westlake on Thursday morning.

Updates on the closures can be found at www.511la.org.

Hurricane Laura made landfall south of Lake Charles early Thursday, leaving a path of destruction at least 40 miles wide.

A chemical fire began at the sprawling BioLab Inc. complex just west of Lake Charles hours later, sending a billowing plume of smoke for miles and prompting an emergency alert for people to take shelter. 

Transportation officials are also surveying the damage done to the Lake Charles Bridge on 1-10 after the the Isle of Capri riverboat casino was jostled loose by Hurricane Laura's winds and got wedged under the rickety structure. 

Email Blake Paterson at bpaterson@theadvocate.com and follow him on Twitter @blakepater

View comments