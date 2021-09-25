1 killed in shooting on Leonidas Drive, Baton Rouge police say
A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon on Leonidas Drive, Baton Rouge police say.
Officers responded to reports of the shooting around 1:15 p.m. in the 12000 block of Leonidas Drive, a short street in a residential neighborhood just south of the Clark Park Golf Course.
While more than a dozen BRPD officers worked the scene behind police tape that stretched across four homes, a white coroner van was stationed outside a red-bricked house that appeared to be the focus of the investigation.
On the other side of the yellow plastic ribbon, onlookers embraced each other. Several were crying.
One woman tearfully collapsed to the ground as she watched police hold up a blue tarp, obscuring the view of a covered body being carted to the white van. She tried to duck under the crime tape, but police stopped her.
A young man who had been comforting some of the onlookers crouched down, one hand on the pavement and the other holding a partially smoked cigarette. Eventually, he stood up to accompany a distraught woman to a nearby car.
A neighbor, who declined to share her name, wondered aloud how the shooter could have fled so fast.
She said she heard about 10 shots from a few blocks away.
"Boom, boom boom," she said, "right after another."
When the coroner van tried to leave, some of the onlookers followed it, sobbing.
Minutes later, after most of the other bystanders left, a young woman ran up to the small crowd that remained, frantically asking, "Is he dead?"
She, too, collapsed into tears when she heard the news, repeatedly shouting "no."
Then, she ran away from the scene, loudly declaring that someone was going to "pay for this."
By Saturday evening, BRPD had yet to publicly identify a motive or suspect and had yet to disclose the name of the victim.
Livingston man, 75, arrested on sexual battery amid ongoing investigation involving juvenile victim
A Livingston man was arrested Thursday amid what authorities called an ongoing child sex abuse investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
John Mack, 75, was booked into jail in Jefferson Parish after Louisiana state troopers obtained a warrant for his arrest on misdemeanor sexual battery, officials announced Friday afternoon.
In announcing the arrest, State Police cited an investigation "involving the sexual abuse of a juvenile victim." They declined to release additional details "due to the ongoing investigation and the sensitive nature of the incident."
Officials said the investigation spans multiple parishes, including Livingston, and State Police investigators are working with various local law enforcement agencies to continue probing the case.
Mack was being held without bond Friday pending a hearing in Jefferson Parish.
He has previously been arrested at least three times on domestic violence allegations in Livingston.
He was arrested in 2015 and accused of pointing a gun at a woman and kicking her in the leg. He was charged with aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery, but prosecutors later dropped the case, court records show.
Mack was arrested again on the same counts in November 2020, but prosecutors never formally charged him.
According to deputies, the victim in that case said Mack kept asking her for money, then took her license to prevent her from leaving and started chasing her around the house with a bat.
"She stated he tried swinging the bat multiple times but missed," an arrest report says.
Deputies said the victim was "visibly shaken up" while describing what happened.
About a decade earlier, Mack had been charged with aggravated assault and obstructing a highway. That case also involved a female victim who said Mack followed her after an argument, then parked his car in the middle of the highway to block hers and ultimately charged her with a knife. The woman said she had four children in her car when this happened, according to police reports. Mack was ultimately found not guilty.
Woman killed by husband who then shot at responding officers, Baton Rouge police say
A woman was shot to death by her husband, who then fired his weapon at responding officers late Friday, Baton Rouge police say.
Cedric Dabney, 52, killed his wife Shalama Dabney, 51, around 11:30 p.m. at their home on Elgin Street, according to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.
When police showed up, they say the man shot at them, too.
Cedric Dabney was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder on a police officer and illegal use of a weapon.
Court records show he was accused of multiple violent felonies over the past several years.
Last year, Cedric Dabney was arrested after a woman accused him of breaking into her home with a gun, sexually assaulting her and threatening to kill her toddler.
On May 28, 2020, he was booked on one count each of aggravated first-degree rape, home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm and felony possession of a firearm.
He bonded out two days later.
On Jan. 20 — in connection with the same arrest and while Cedric Dabney was back in jail — a grand jury indicted him on charges of first-degree rape, home invasion, aggravated assault with a firearm and indecent behavior with juveniles.
Less than a week later, he bonded out again.
Earlier this month, records show he pleaded not guilty to the charges; he was due back in court on Dec. 7.
Police ask for help finding SUV driver who struck, seriously wounded motorcyclist in Amite
State police are looking for the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously hurt a motorcyclist by an Amite truck stop Wednesday and then drove off.
According to Louisiana State Police, the hit-and-run happened shortly after 8 p.m. on La. 16 in front of Tall Timber’s truck stop in St. Helena Parish.
A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was headed west while an SUV – possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or GMA Yukon made between 2000 and 2006 – approached from the opposite direction. Police say the SUV tried to turn left by the truck stop and cut off the motorcycle, causing it to crash into the right side of the car.
Surveillance video captures the SUV turning around in Tall Timber’s parking lot before racing away.
The driver of the SUV was described as a Black man, possibly in his late 30s, with short hair.
The driver was taken to the hospital with what LSP described as severe injuries.
LSP asks anyone with information about the SUV driver to call Troop L at (985) 893-6250.