Okeanos
11 a.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Okeanos Celebrates 70”
Floats: 22
Queen: Katie Code
King: Douglas K. Straubmueller
Throws: crawfish trays, sand pails, doubloons, anniversary theme cups and glass beads
The krewe marks its 70th anniversary with a birthday cake float and other floats will represent past themes. Rosie the Riveter rides the float celebrating the first parade. A figure of Elton John marks 1980’s “World of Music” theme, and “Star Wars” represents 1990’s “Magnificent Movies” theme. Vince Vance rides as grand marshal.
Mid-City
11:45 a.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Mid-City Thinks Outside the Box”
Floats: 17
Queen: Patricia Braswell Murray
King: Gary Hurwitz
Throws: potato chips, stress dolls, toy gift boxes, T-shirts, footballs, koozies and cups
The krewe’s signature foil-decorated floats will feature various types of boxes such as "Jack in the Box" and "Music Box Dancer."
Thoth
noon
Uptown
Theme: “Thoth Salutes the Greats”
Floats: 39
Queen: Madison Konnecker
King: Douglas Rushing
Throws: blue and special krewe fedoras, “Greatest Show on Earth” capes, Thoth wallets, rubber chickens, scarves, footballs, beach balls, toilet paper, koozies, cups and pyramid-shaped doubloons
Amanda Shaw rides as grand marshal. The Egyptian mythology-inspired krewe introduces a new signature float called “The Great Pyramids,” and theme floats include “The Greatest Show on Earth,” “Great Houdini,” “Great Wall of China,” “Great Blue Heron” and “Greatest Free Show on Earth.” The lineup of 26 marching bands features bands from Louisiana Tech and Tulane universities and Talladega College.
Bacchus
5:15 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: “Starring Louisiana”
Floats: 32
Bacchus: Jensen Ackles
Throws: Bacchus Oscar, Bacchus View-Masters, puzzle cubes, travel neck pillows, kitchen items, theme medallions, regular and specially shaped doubloons, cups with individual float themes
The theme highlights movies and TV shows filmed in Louisiana, and floats include “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Treme,” “Easy Rider,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Interview with a Vampire.” Theme medallions feature film crew tools, such as a clapperboard. Bacchus XLIII Andy Garcia rides as a guest. New Orleans Saint Wil Lutz also rides.
Athena
5:30 p.m.
Metairie
Theme: “Athena Is All That Matters”
Floats: 19
Queen: Robin Bevins-Jackson
King: Michael Hickerson
Throws: Athena dolls, fedoras, lighted headbands, plush owls, parasols, yo-yos, backpacks.
On its fifth anniversary, the krewe introduces the Goddess Athena signature float.
Pandora
6:30 p.m.
Metairie
Theme: not announced
Floats: not announced
Queen: Ashley Lynn Ledet
Throws: Hand-decorated boxes, purses, plush spears, koozies and baseball caps
Pandora debuted in 2016 but did not parade in 2017. This will be its third parade.