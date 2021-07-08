Matthew Humphrey may understand this column more than most people. He has become himself and is making it easier for so many others to be exactly who they are, too.

By day, he is a private investigator, mostly for insurance fraud. He assures me it sounds much more glamorous than it is, but I’m still impressed. Matthew is also the president of PFLAG Lafayette, an organization that supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, their parents and families and allies. When I asked about the journey that led him there, he talked about other people and what he wants for them. He’s humble, caring and brave — and willing to put himself out there to make a difference in lives he will probably never know about.

In the accompanying photo, Matthew is holding the proclamation from the City Council to declare June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, something he and others fought for recently. It is a powerful message of inclusivity and acceptance, and I think it looks great next to the Be You poster.

You can find out more about PFLAG and learn, join or donate to PFLAG Lafayette at pflaglafayette.org. They are also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

What was your first job? Burger King

Describe a typical day in your life. For work, I’m up before the chickens to commute to my assignment anywhere between Texas and Mississippi. From there, I watch for insurance fraud, then head back to the hotel to submit my report/video. If not working, I catch up with friends and family nearby. Working or not, my evenings are typically takeout and video games. Adulting ain’t so bad.

What advice would you give the younger you? It gets better. Unbelievably better. Look past the pain for the lessons. Look for the helpers. Eventually the lessons will make you the helper, and you’ll find more purpose than you could possibly imagine now.

What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Drag Queen Story Time. I was jockeying a desk at work as usual the day I read a Facebook post about a protest at Lafayette Consolidated Government about it. Up to that point in my life, I was only paying attention to national politics and decided to prepare comments and see if I couldn’t make a change locally. Taking that step and baring my soul to our elected leaders headed me down this path, and I know now I’ve found my calling.

What values do you live by? Honesty, integrity and reliability. Tell the truth, don’t compromise your values to please others, and show up.

What do you most appreciate? Learning and commonality. No two people in the world have the same upbringing, pedigree, education, etc., and finding out the things we have in common and building from there to broaden your horizons is a beautiful thing.

What is your favorite journey? I took a solo vacation to Washington, D.C., years ago, and while I absolutely geek out on politics and history, my favorite part of that journey was an impromptu tour tasting Old-Fashioneds at various bistros and pubs in a really cool area there. I sipped with locals and listened to their stories and did a mental ranking of the qualities of each Old-Fashioned, though after three, the ranking system got a little fuzzy.

Where is your favorite place to be alone? A bubble bath.

What living figure most inspires you? My brother Jonathan — knowing the home environment we had, he impresses me all the time with how he’s grown into a responsible, loving husband and the best dad to my two amazing nieces, Shiana Lynn and Breanna Claire. My other siblings, Sarah and Randall, are also my heroes for how they have grown .

What was the best advice you were ever given? “Everyone’s story deserves to be heard.” — Aimee Boyd Robinson. She told me this outside of Lafayette Consolidated Government the night I showed up to go tell my story advocating for Drag Queen Story Time. I had been sitting in the parking lot scared out of my mind when I saw her rushing past after watching her comments on the live stream. I asked her whether or not it would even make a difference, and her response was perfect.

What book would you tell everyone to read? “Pulling Your Own Strings” by Wayne Dyer. I don’t even have a copy right now because I keep giving them away. I have a lot of trauma in my past, and this book is geared toward understanding the victim mentality when approaching situations. If you feel like you’re going to lose before you start, you’ve already lost.

What is the best thing about where you live? Southern hospitality. The people here are so nice.

How do you "let the good times roll"? Usually over appetizers and margaritas downtown after a good day of activism with my tribe.

What did you want to be when you grew up? A detective, but I was a chubby little scared kid, so the idea of running and being shot at was never appealing. Ironically, I somehow fell into a career as a private investigator, so I got to pass up the patrol cop part and go straight to the investigating.

What is your motto? “I’ve done more with less.” Life rarely gives you everything you need to get something done — you’re gonna have to get creative and know that you’ve got the experience to figure it out.

How would you like to be remembered? I don’t do anything for legacy’s sake — when I’m gone, it won’t matter to me, so it doesn’t matter to me now. I’m realistic in the fact that the work my tribe and I do on various initiatives for equality are but one leg of a very long marathon. Remember me that way, as someone who looks toward progress and past personal gain.

What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I don’t doubt myself. I did that for decades, and I’ve learned to trust my instincts and know that if it wasn’t the best plan of action the first time, that’s just one additional factor to consider when we try something else. Never give up, never back down.

What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My cell phone — I don’t know how people managed the complexities of life with just pen and paper. It must’ve been a much easier time, or lots of things just didn’t get done. Kindness — it costs nothing and it’s contagious. A cause — most people have hobbies and I just like to jump in and help people.

What is your favorite word? Copacetic. My pawpaw, known by everyone in his life as “Sunshine,” was a man of very few words. When folks would ask how he was doing, he’d give a laid-back nod and say, “Copacetic”.

What do you collect? Hugs. COVID-19 really set me back, too.

What food could you live on for a month? I’ve never met a Mexican dish I didn’t love.

What would you change about yourself? Nothing.

What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Olivia Pope from ABC’s "Scandal." She’s a political operative, a “fixer.” She’s regularly power-walking in scenes wearing a white hat and telling the person in need on the other side of the phone, “It’s handled.”

Describe yourself in five words. Proud. Gay. Man. Funny. Banana.

What is your idea of happiness? Pull out your phone and bring up "We Shall Be Free" by Garth Brooks. That world is my idea of happiness. End child hunger, end homelessness, end racism, save the planet, end discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, pay people a living wage, let women decide for their own bodies and pay them as much as men, take money out of politics, stop endless wars and regime change, let people worship however they want.

What is your favorite movie? "Miss Sloane." Yes, it’s about a powerful female political operative. Leave me alone.

What music defines who you are? I’m honestly more of a true crime podcast and political show streamer kinda guy, but I get down to some '90s pop.

What do you most regret? Not learning to love myself sooner .

What question do you wish I'd asked? How can people get involved with your mission?

What would the answer be? Follow, join and/or donate to PFLAG Lafayette at pflaglafayette.org. We’re also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram if you want to keep up with the work that we’re doing.