St. Landry officials to build $4.5M wastewater treatment plant
Officials with Opelousas and the Central St. Landry Economic Development District broke ground on a wastewater treatment facility that will address the growth along the Interstate 49 corridor.
The $4.5 million project will be built next to the Bayou Callahan bridge along the I-49 South Service Road north of the Harry Guilbeau Road exit. It will have an initial capacity of 150,000 gallons of wastewater per day with the potential to be doubled in the future.
The first phase includes line infrastructure for four lift stations, Central St. Landry board chair Buddy Helton said.
“This new infrastructure asset will support the current commercial and residential growth happening in the area,” said Bill Rodier, director of the St. Landry Economic Development office. “These new roof tops will serve as catalysts for accelerated future retail and restaurant development.”
The project could be complete by the end of the year, officials said, and was funded through state capital outlay funds and Central St. Landry Economic Development District. Once operational, it will be maintained by Opelousas.
Central St. Landry’s mission is to manage development along the I-49 corridor and adjacent areas, Helton said. It is funded by a 1-cent sales tax.
LUS Fiber to supply fiber broadband to Bottle Arts Lofts
LUS Fiber will offer fiber broadband to the Bottle Arts Lofts project in Lafayette, company officials announced.
The Lafayette utility is expanding into apartments as part of its effort to expand into rural portions of Lafayette, St. Martin and Iberia parishes to offer high-speed internet to underserved areas.
The Bottle Arts Lofts development will feature 105 affordable housing units geared toward artists when HRI Properties completes the $16 million project later this year. Construction is underway on the four-story building at Cameron Street and University Avenue.
“We are extremely pleased to be able to offer LUS Fiber, Lafayette’s community-owned fiber system, to the residents of Bottle Art Lofts,” said Josh Collen, president of HRI Communities. “By providing the very best in broadband communication, we are enhancing the ability of our future residents to use technology to create and promote their artistic endeavors.”
Esprit de Couer, adjacent building sold to investment group
A group of real estate investors has bought the Esprit de Couer event center and the adjacent building.
Greenbriar Investments bought the two buildings at 402 and 406 Garfield St. from Angelle Baudin earlier this month, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Ravi Daggula, of Greenbriar, said the investment group will keep the Esprit de Couer name for the 2,500-square-foot event center and continue its operations but will do some historic renovation work on the building.
The building at 406 Garfield St. houses the Scratch Farm Kitchen restaurant.
Daggula, who is involved in the Vermilion Lofts project on the edge of downtown and earlier this year purchased the Nickerson House at 338 N. Sterling St., wanted to invest in the property due to its location downtown and said he has other properties he is seeking to acquire.
“We’re always betting on downtown to grow, and downtown lacks a good event center, a historic place,” Daggula said. “We think downtown is going to do really well in the next few years. I will put my heart into restoring this house and doing it the right way.”