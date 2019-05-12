Evangeline Thruway Taco Bell closing
The Taco Bell on the Evangeline Thruway on Lafayette’s northside will close, following a pattern of other businesses that have shuttered in that area.
The restaurant, at 1224 NE Evangeline Thruway, will close, a Taco Bell corporate spokesperson said last week. The closure, which is expected to be in two months, will follow the Walmart Supercenter and Sam’s Southern Eatery closings and the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission moving its offices downtown.
The franchisee, Morgan City-based B&G Food Enterprises, will make a final decision regarding the store by July 1, company spokeswoman Joline Brown said.
That section of the city, located along one of the most heavily traveled roads in Lafayette Parish, has a number of empty buildings along with a Payless ShoeSource that is expected to close this month.
B&G Food Enterprises has 10 Taco Bell locations in Lafayette Parish, part of 136 it has in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Hibachi, sushi restaurant opening in Carencro
A Japanese sushi, hibachi and steakhouse will open in Carencro this summer.
Tokyo Japan will be opening its seventh Louisiana location at 107 Hector Connoly Road, Suite 200, to bring sushi and hibachi to north Lafayette Parish. Hibachi is the common name for the Misono style of cooking known for its acrobatic and entertaining ways of preparing and cooking in front of the customer.
"Carencro has been growing the last few years and the population is growing with it," said Chen, Tokyo Japan's directing manager. "I see that a lot of businesses are going up there, and it's a nice small town. So we want to get in and build a business there."
Although the location hit a few snags along the way, with the project having been originally announced last year, construction should be completed by June. The restaurant will employ about 40 people to staff the 5,000-square-feet restaurant.
Wood furniture retailer opens in Lafayette
A furniture store located behind Mel's Diner in Lafayette opened April 27 and offers 100 percent wood furniture with many of the pieces designed by the owner.
Rustic House Furniture, 412 Maurice St., began 13 years ago in St. Tammany Parish by Kevin Lazaroe after a divorce when he decided to leave his 23-year-old surveillance cameras business to start buying and selling furniture. Lazaroe then discovered and fell in love with the rustic furniture design, and two weeks later he decided to dedicate a business to it.
"I knew I could do it better at a better price," he said. "So two weeks later I decided to fly out to India, open a factory where they could make my furniture and opened up my first location. And the rest is history."
Lazaroe also owns locations in Covington, Madisonville and Baton Rouge, along with the factory in India where the furniture is designed and manufactured. The company specializes in selling all-wood furniture made from teak and mango wood
"I try to make creative new designs regularly, and because of this people come in every week to see the new product and designs," he said. "One of the reasons we decided to open in Lafayette is because when we opened last year in Baton Rouge, almost half our customers were from Lafayette and they were begging us to open here. I think Lafayette will be a great fit for us."
The 6,900-square-feet Lafayette location employs four.
Lead-safe renovator course scheduled
A Lead-Safe Certified Renovator training course is being held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 14 at the LSU AgCenter LaHouse Resource Center, 2858 Gourrier Ave., in Baton Rouge.
All contractors who work on pre-1978 homes and child-occupied facilities are required by the Environmental Protection Agency Renovation, Repair and Painting rule to be certified and to use lead-safe work practices.
Lead exposure can lead to learning and behavior disorders, impaired hearing and other developmental health effects without any symptoms of poisoning that can happen from breathing lead dust in the air and ingesting lead dust on hands.
Lead-safe renovator certification is good for five years, and a firm must have at least one certified renovator to become certified and listed on the EPA website. Noncompliance with the rule puts a contractor at risk of substantial EPA penalties and liability in the event of lead poisoning.
After completing the one-day class, attendees may take the Renovation, Repair and Painting certification exam on the same day. LaHouse is an approved trainer through EnviroEd, a nationwide EPA-accredited RRP training provider. The class also qualifies for continuing education credits for Louisiana residential contractors.
Course registration includes the course book, hands-on activities and exam. Participants who pass the exam will receive official EPA certificates from EnviroEd.
For information, registration and course fees, visit lsuagcenter.com/LaHouse.