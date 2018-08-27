A man was killed on the edge of Gert Town early Monday evening, New Orleans police said.
The shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of Howard Avenue, police said. There were investigators both outside and inside of a one-story office building housing several businesses, including a fitness gymnasium, a florist and a cab company. It appeared investigators were working within the gym.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There was no other information immediately available.