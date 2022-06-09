Short rib burnt end at Supper Club
Supper Club is one swanky joint — and the night we were there the DJ was playing all the right tunes to add to the vibe. Everything was tasty and the drinks were on point, but the short rib burnt end appetizer was the most delicious thing of the night, followed closely by the amazing grilled cheese dumpling with bacon in a tomato bisque. My husband isn't a huge fan of the fancy, so I went with friends. We weren't celebrating anything in particular, but the night felt like a party nonetheless — and I think that the ability to turn a Tuesday night into something incredible is Supper Club's specialty.
FYI: Cocktail attire is suggested, and plenty of people were wearing sequins and rhinestones and all sorts of beautiful. Even with the tuxedo-clad service, the atmosphere wasn't stuffy or pretentious. It was fun! All to say, eating at Supper Club is an experience. If you're looking at making reservations, note that they're pretty much booked up between now and August (you read that right). Don't let that deter you. If you're up for a fun splurge, make a reservation. Time marches on and it will be here before you know it — and when that day comes, be sure to order the short rib burnt end appetizer!
Supper Club, 10480 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Supper Club is open Tuesday through Saturday evenings. Reservations begin at 5 p.m. and are required. To make reservations, go to supperclubbtr.com. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Pimento BLT at Elsie's Plate & Pie
I had a couple of friends visiting from out of town and decided to take them to some of my favorite places. Elsie's Plate & Pie was, of course, at the top of the list. One of my favorite go-to meals at Elsie's is the Pimento BLT with a side of Brussel sprouts. I know, there's other stellar meals to choose from, but the BLT is — in my opinion — an underrated choice on the menu. It's a very satisfying and quick bite.
The perfectly toasted sourdough houses a decadent smoked three-cheese pimento that sits on top of crispy bacon and freshly-cut lettuce and tomatoes, creating the perfect bite every time. It can get a little messy with all the gooey cheese, but I promise it's worth the trouble. The roasted Brussel sprouts make an excellent sidekick for this sandwich, both flavorful and light. And what better way to wash down the meal's rich flavors than with a sweet pie? A divine mixed berry hand pie topped with cool whip always does the trick.
Elsie's Plate & Pie, 3145 Government St., Baton Rouge, 70806. (225) 636-5157
Elsie's is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday. (Tanya Ramirez, deputy sports editor)
Basil Beef at Asian Seafood House Restaurant
Yes, I get it. “Basil Beef” sounds boring, and there’s not even a photo of it on the restaurant’s online menu. Still, from a tableful of food for a family of six, it was my go-to for seconds (and thirds and fourths) — and, yes, I packed up the leftovers for lunch the next day. The dish is labeled as “spicy” but most Louisiana palates could likely handle it with ease. It's a nice change-up from pesto.
Asian Seafood House Restaurant, 11294 Florida Blvd., 70815. (225) 272-8080.
The restaurant is open Thursdays through Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and is closed Wednesdays. (Metro Editor Kelly P. Kissel)
