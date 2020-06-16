Louisiana Tech University initiated 84 new members into the Order of the Engineer on May 15.
Louisiana Tech conducted its annual induction ceremony for the Order of the Engineer via Zoom. New members received their rings and an obligation to sign through the mail before the ceremony.
The new members recited the Order of the Engineer obligation to maintain high standards in the engineering profession. They then pledged to uphold the standards and dignity of the engineering profession and to serve humanity.
“I’m happy that we were able to hold this ceremony for our seniors,” said Heath Tims, associate dean of undergraduate studies for the College of Engineering and Science. “They have shown resilience and determination throughout all the changes this quarter, and they will carry the skills and professionalism that they honed here to engineering firms and plants around the world.”
The Order of the Engineer is a national organization open to engineering seniors and graduates from colleges with ABET-accredited curricula, registered professional engineers and exceptional engineers throughout the United States.
Members from the region inducted in the 2020 ceremony, include:
André Aguillard, Prairieville
Matthew Cambre, Robert
James Danley, Hammond
Savannah Esteve, Baton Rouge
Christopher London, Baton Rouge
Ryan Schaefer, Zachary
Darrius Smith, Ponchatoula
Brice Soignier, Baton Rouge
Brandon Stewart, St. Francisville