Each year, MyNewOrleans.com searches for the best people in the state who stand out in their professions. The online publication keeps tabs on all the best things in Louisiana, which culminates in the annual Louisianans of the Year award. Past recipients include teachers, artists, healthcare professionals and poets. The 2020 list is no exception. Lafayette celebs and Grammy winning musicians Andre and Louis Michot were honored, as were Matt Saurage of Community Coffee, Chef Isaac Toups, formerly of Prejean’s Restaurant and now at Emeril’s, Chris Dier, the 2020 Teacher of the Year and LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow, among others.
The Michot brothers’ band, the Lost Bayou Ramblers, is well known throughout the state and beyond. But for these artists, it’s always about the music.
“We don’t want people to like our music just because it’s Cajun music,” Louis Michot said. “We want people to love our music because they love our music. We want to share it.”
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.