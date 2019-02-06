Richard Meriwether Hallenus, of New Orleans, marked his 100th birthday on Monday, Feb. 4. He is a Coast Guard and Navy veteran who served in the South Pacific during World War II. After the war, he worked at NOPSI for 37 years.
Hallenus has been married to his high school sweetheart Doris, for 76 years. They have two daughters, Linda Hallenus Fettes, of Middletown, Virginia, and Judy Hallenus Salathe, of Harvey; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He attributes his long life to "family, friends, faith and the Saints," according to his grandson Matt Salathe.