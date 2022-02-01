The Krewe of Victoria officially cut the king cake on Mardi Gras festivities on Saturday, Jan. 8. This wonderful group of ladies has not let anything slow them down this year. They are determined that the show and ball will go on. Former queen and royal hostess Renee Laughlin held the delicious afternoon gathering at her lovely home in Lafayette. The ladies tell me this is one of their most cherished traditions. Yes, there was king cake from several of our favorite places, but there was also champagne. In what possibly could have been the words of Queen Victoria herself, stay calm, eat king cake, and carry on. We say cheers to that!
Krewe of Victoria celebrates Mardi Gras with annual king cake party
Kris Wartelle
