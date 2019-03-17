I-10 crash leaves one dead; Troopers say driver was impaired
A Texas woman is accused of driving drunk in a Sunday accident that left a man dead.
Sandy N. Deleon, 25, of McAllen, was booked with DWI first offense, vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, and driving under suspension. She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Additional charges are possible, Louisiana State Police said.
The accident happened about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, when troopers were called to a crash on Interstate 10 about five miles west of Sulphur.
According to State Police, Deleon was westbound at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of a pick-up truck. Both drivers lost control; Deleon’s vehicle hit a guardrail on the left side of the road, and the pick-up hit a guardrail on the right side of the road. The pick-up’s passenger, Ricky James Broussard, 50, of Pasadena, Texas, wasn’t restrained and was ejected, troopers say.
Broussard was transported to West Cal-Cam Hospital with serious injuries where he later died. The driver of the pick-up, a 56-year-old woman also from Pasadena, was injured. Deleon wasn’t injured, troopers say.
Further investigation revealed Deleon was impaired at the time of the crash. Deleon was arrested and transported to Troop D, where testing found her blood alcohol content was almost 2 ½ times the legal limit, troopers say.
Shots fired in Lydia parking lot; no injuries reported
Several shots were fired in the parking lot of a store in Lydia Sunday afternoon, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries have been reported, a spokesman for the department said, but several vehicles and the store sustained damage.
Deputies are on the scene and said the investigation was continuing.