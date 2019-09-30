Rick Ross
Tue. Oct. 1 | In September, the rapper released a memoir, “Hurricanes,” and a video for “Gold Roses,” a single featuring Drake from his August album “Port of Miami 2,” which with his signature swagger, reminds fans of the first “Port of Miami” album and his early output. At 7 p.m. at Fillmore New Orleans.
‘Wicked’
Wed.-Sun. Oct. 2-20 | The touring Broadway musical based on Gregory Maguire’s prequel to “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” explores the complicated friendship between Elphaba and Galinda, who become the more familiar Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda, the Good Witch of the South. Showtimes vary at Saenger Theatre.
Art for Arts' Sake
Sat. Oct. 5 | Art galleries and museums in the Warehouse District and along Magazine Street open new shows and host receptions. The Contemporary Arts Center presents performances by artists in its Southern Crossings residencies. Many galleries are open between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Lysander Piano Trio
Fri. & Sun. Oct. 4 & 6 | The Crescent City Chamber Music Festival (Oct. 3-13) presents two concerts by the acclaimed New York piano, violin and cello group. It performs different programs of works by Johannes Brahms, Antonin Dvorak and others Friday at St. Charles Presbyterian Church Friday and Sunday at Temple Sinai.
Beignet Festival
Sat. Oct. 5 | The festival features sweet and savory beignets and other dishes from 20 local restaurants and vendors and music by Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Hot 8 Brass Band, Honey Island Swamp Band, Imagination Movers and others. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at City Park’s Festival Grounds.
Barbara Shorts’ Parade of Stars
Sun. Oct. 6 | Topsy Chapman, David Batiste, Sharon Martin, Detroit Brooks, Larry Sieberth and other musicians and performers join Barbara Shorts, a singer of gospel, jazz and blues and star of “One Mo’ Time,” in a show celebrating her 70th birthday. At 5 p.m. at Café Istanbul.