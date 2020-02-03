Hana Grill on Pinhook Road closed
Hana Japanese and Korean Grill, located at 1601 Pinhook Road, has temporarily closed according to a notice on its website, however the building is now for sale.
The restaurant announced it would be closed until further notice on Jan. 1. Last week, signs marking the property for sale went up saying to contact David Kim at 337-704-8314.
Hana Grill was previously home to Tokyo Live until Aug. 2018 when the name was changed to Hana Japanese and Korean Grill.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
Deano's South undergoes renovation
Deano's South has gottena bit a makeover. The restaurant recently made some cosmetic and workflow improvements at its Kaliste Saloom location.
The improvements include a more open dining area, new tables, chairs and booths, and a new, expanded bar with more televisions.
Larger floor-to-ceiling windows have been installed, further brightening and opening up the dining area.
And a new to-go counter has been installed, along with a separate to-go entrance and parking spaces.
The improvements were unveiled when the restaurant reopened on Jan. 28.
In addition, concrete has been poured for a new outdoor dining area, which will be completed over the next few weeks during the restaurant's off hours.