The most compelling history lesson I’ve received came as an impressible and naïve 11-year-old.
That lesson didn’t come from books or visits to the library or the museum. Or from a favorite teacher. The history lesson that has left an indelible mark on my life came from the 1977 television miniseries “Roots” based on the book by famed Black author Alex Haley.
With my parents working late and my many siblings finding other activities, I found myself watching most of the series alone, bewildered — and horrified.
This was my rude introduction to the horrid aspects of Black history — American history.
I would ask my mother and father about the hideousness, the atrocities, the violence and the hatred I had witnessed in “Roots,” which I later found out was rated R because of its sexual violence, including rape, use of the N-word and other aspects.
I had a plethora of questions:
“Did this really happen?”
“How could this have happened?”
“Were people really that mean (I probably used the word ‘dirty') to other people?”
“Why didn’t enough people have the heart and courage to do something, say something about these obvious wrongs?”
My parents, neither of whom had more than an eighth-grade education, may not have been able to tell us about good ole American history — the kind that is so often romanticized — like any of the world wars, the Civil War, the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Paul Revere riding the horse, the Gettysburg Address or Washington crossing the Delaware.
But my parents had personal experience with some lessons that they weren’t able to learn in a school building. They knew about segregation; marches and protests; the assassination of Martin Luther King; colored-only restrooms, fountains and bus seating; inequality and inequity.
This was history in which they were well-versed.
My parents never talked about Black history. In fact, they never spoke much about any history, politics, or even race. I can’t recall my father discussing Democratic or Republican leanings or ever even voting. They implored us to do our best, do the right thing, get our valuable education, work hard and have integrity. No excuses. As far as they were concerned, that was enough for us to have a better life than they did.
Because my parents didn’t play up issues of race or politics in our everyday lives, I was intent on doing the same.
It took years of growing up as a Black man in America and raising Black children in America to understand that certain people and certain institutions were making race more so of an issue than I could ever imagine.
It took years — particularly in these past five years of our polarizing political climate — but I finally was able to realize some of the answers to my “Roots” questions. Acts like slavery and other crimes of humanity were perpetuated because those in the power had justified it through laws, fears, myths, lies and even the Bible. And too many others may have been appalled but stood idly by.
I have learned to make a big deal out of such events like Black History Month — because of my parents and many like them who seemed to suffer in silence or accept things as they were and the other great, even flawed Black leaders who took to the front lines in the fight for civil rights and equality. I think about the great Black leaders I have been blessed to know while in Baton Rouge like the late Revs. Charles T. Smith and Mary Moody.
Those same kinds of excuses are being made today to justify racism.
The question was asked: What would I want the next generation to know about Black History Month?
I would say to make the most out of every day. Don’t just get motivated for these 28 days in February. Make Black history part of daily life. Remember so many who have given — even their lives — to this country.
I would say it’s still possible to become CEOs, astronauts, mayors, president of LSU or president of the United States.
I would say to study your "roots," embrace African American history and all of American history — the good, the bad and the ugly. Then learn from it — like how to treat people of all races, creeds and ethnicities the same way we would all want to be treated.
