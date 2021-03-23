8-year-old girl dead in Houma after shooters fire into family's vehicle
An 8-year-old girl is dead in Houma after police say after gunshots were fired into her family's vehicle.
About 8:30 p.m. Monday, Houma Police received a report that a light-colored vehicle was following a dark-colored vehicle and shooting at it around the 9100 block of Main Street, according to a statement from the police department.
Shortly thereafter, police received information that a man and woman brought a child with gunshot wounds to Chabert Hospital.
An investigation revealed that a light-colored sedan, occupied by an unknown suspect was following a dark-colored compact car, occupied by the victim's family, and was shooting at them. Police say the victims drove directly to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.
Houma Police detectives are interviewing additional witnesses and gathering evidence in attempts to identify the individuals responsible.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
Lafayette man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison
Blandon Richard also known as Blandon Todd Bessard, 45, of Kaplan, was sentenced Tuesday by United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau to seven years, six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. Richard was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2019 on the charge and he pleaded guilty Nov. 4, 2020. The charges in the indictment stemmed from an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Richard and his co-defendants in the Lafayette area beginning in January 2019.
The FBI and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Abendroth prosecuted the case.