Southern University student taken from campus and raped, St. Gabriel police say
A man was arrested after police say he abducted and raped a Southern University student.
Our Lady of the Lake hospital contacted authorities, reporting that a female patient told staff over the weekend that a man had taken against her will from the school's Baton Rouge campus and brought her to a spot in St. Gabriel, where he raped her.
Investigators from the St. Gabriel Police Department said they identified the suspect as Plaquemine resident Justin Young, who was arrested. Kirkland Williams, also of Plaquemine, was arrested, accused of being an accomplice.
Both were booked into the Iberville Parish jail, where they awaited a bond hearing.
Loaded gun in bookbag brought to McKinley High by 14-year-old ex-student, EBRSO says
A 14-year-old former McKinley High School student was arrested after East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies say they caught him trying to sneak a loaded gun onto the campus in a book bag.
According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, school administrators got a tip that a former student was on campus. When staff went to search his bag, they say they found a loaded 9mm handgun.
The boy was booked into juvenile detention on one count each of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school property and violation of a firearm-free zone.
Hicks urged anyone with information about the incident or similar incidents to contact school administrators or the sheriff's office at (225) 389-5000. Students can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867, or text "CS225" plus their message to CRIMES (274637).
14-year-old steals car, crashes in Bayou Grosse Tete after 108-mph chase, sheriff says
A 14-year-old stole a car, took off on a high-speed chase and eventually drove the vehicle into a bayou, law enforcement officials said.
Officials said the teen reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour as he drove from West Baton Rouge along La. 77 into Iberville Parish Tuesday afternoon.
The car left the roadway and crashed into Bayou Grosse Tete shortly after crossing the West Baton Rouge-Iberville line, said Major Zach Simmers of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were still working the crash scene in the early evening as rain pounded the Baton Rouge region, Simmers said. Iberville deputies responded to the scene, too, said Capt. Monty Migliacio of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
Simmers said the teen emerged safely from the crash and would face speeding charges — he allegedly drove 108 mph in a 70-mph zone — plus allegations of aggravated flight and possession of stolen things.
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles on I-10, Louisiana State Police says
A 39-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed after two vehicles struck him while he stood on the side of Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish Wednesday, Louisiana State Police said.
Authorities say they were dispatched to the scene just east of La. 22 shortly after 1 a.m.
Troopers determined that 39-year-old Kyle Ripple was standing in the highway's right westbound lane next to his 2015 Honda Accord when a driver in a 2021 Toyota Tacoma traveling west struck both Ripple and the back of his car.
After the Toyota struck Ripple, troopers say the driver of a 2017 Honda CRV hit him a second time.
Ripple died at the scene.
Authorities said the drivers of both the Toyota and Honda CRV wore seatbelts and were not injured. Toxicology samples were taken from all three drivers involved and the crash is still under investigation.