with Adam Daigle | Business editor
Good morning, Acadiana. It was hard to miss Wednesday's big news of the multi-story skyscraper planned a developer wants to build in downtown Lafayette, but we've got more on that project this morning. What else? :
Developer announces plans for high-rise project in downtown Lafayette
More on the $140 million, 240,000-square-foot Seven16 Lafayette Tower project that was announced Wednesday: “For those of us who have lived here most of our lives, we’ve been waiting on a golden baby project like this,” said Flo Meadows, a longtime commercial real estate agent. "It changes the conversation about our city and keeping talent here."
Number of Louisiana jobs drops by 4,700 in May
The number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana dropped by 4,700 from April to May, as most sectors saw declines in workers. As the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Stephen Barnes with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette said the labor markets are in “enormous turmoil."
Production started on new BP Gulf development
BP has started up production on the Manuel project in the Gulf of Mexico, which includes two new deepwater wells. Manuel included a new subsea production system for the wells, tied into the Na Kika platform. The wells are about 140 miles from New Orleans in the Mississippi Canyon block. The wells are expected to boost BP’s production in the Gulf by about 20,100 barrels of oil equivalents per day.
Esprit de Coeur event center, adjacent building sold to investment group
A group of real estate investors has bought the Esprit de Coeur event center and the adjacent building. Greenbriar Investments bought the two buildings at 402 and 406 Garfield St., and Ravi Daggula with Greenbriar said they will keep the Esprit de Coeur name for the 2,500-square-foot event center and operations but will do some historic renovation on the building.