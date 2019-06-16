Bergen Loren Sanderford
Miss Bergen Loren Sanderford has a clear picture of what she hopes to do in the coming year.
"Concretely, high grades, a healthy lifestyle and an internship at a law firm for the summer of 2020," she begins. "To expand, I hope to become more fluent in Italian while studying abroad in Florence, to acquire more clients as a photographer and to attract the attention of law schools who would want me as their student."
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Britton Sanderford Jr. Her mother is the former Sheila Ann Ohlmeyer.
At Newman, Bergen was a nationally ranked equestrian hunter/jumper competitor, a science fair competitor and member of the arts club. She was on the first honor roll, received the high honors award, took first place in Intellectual Property at the 2017 International Science and Engineering Fair and was a recipient of the Claire Mawdsley scholarship.
At the Boulder, Colorado, university, she is studying international affairs and is the junior representative on the standards committee of Kappa Kappa Gamma, a member of the U.S. Equestrian Federation and the Screen Actors Guild.
She has interned in entertainment, health care and fashion arenas and is presently working as the background photographer for CoenFilm in Boulder.