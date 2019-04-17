Historic figures were the subjects of two presentations to the St. Tammany Greys United Daughters of the Confederacy recently. Local attorney Jeff Bratton provided a review of the presidency of Abraham Lincoln and his relationship with his cabinet during the Civil War. Cmdr. Ed Ernewein of New Orleans Camp Beauregard 130, Sons of Confederate Veterans, spoke on, “The General Answers his Critics: Gen. PGT Beauregard’s Defense of Civil Rights Equality, In His Own Words.” Shown at the meeting are, from left, Anne Reposo, Ernewein, Marty Ernewein, George Gottschalk, Sudie Thorpe and Tonya Moore.