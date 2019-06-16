Financial firms building new headquarters
The owners of three financial advisory companies have started construction a new headquarters near Parc Lafayette.
Nolan and Jennifer Venable, who own Wealth Advisors, Tax Advisors and Insurance Advisors, and others broke ground on the $1.2 million, 5,200-square-foot building at 1525 Camellia Blvd. The new building will more than double the space it now has and should be complete by Dec. 31, Nolan Venable said.
The Venables are renting space at 1042 Camellia Blvd., Suite 11, in River Ranch.
“I’ve been in the same spot for about 15 years,” he said. “My lease is coming up in the middle of August. We started looking for properties we thought would one day be a good location. We bought it in August 2017 in anticipation of moving out this year and moving into the new location.”
The three businesses employ 10 people, Venable said.
Dupré Logistics names Weindel president
Mike Weindel has been named president of Dupré Logistics.
Weindel succeeds Reggie Dupré, who will continue to focus on his role as chief executive officer, working closely with the entire executive team. Weindel has more than 20 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry and joined the company in July 2016 as vice president of strategic capacity services.
“I have tremendous respect for Mike Weindel," Dupré said. "He is being promoted to assure we live out our values, pursue our vision and deliver our mission as we continue to grow the company. Mike’s leadership roles and experience in asset operations, human resources, risk management, dedicated and brokerage businesses have prepared him well to be a leader at Dupré Logistics.”
Said Weindel: “Dupré Logistics’ motto of ‘Always forward thinking’ along with our vision to become ‘The Ideal Place to Work’ has been an inspiration to me and goes to the core of who we are as a company. Working with and learning from Reggie and his great team has been a privilege. I am incredibly honored, humbled and energized to help lead the company into the next phase of forward thinking.”
Dupré Logistics is a privately held, asset-based provider of transportation and logistics services for energy and chemical transport, dedicated truck transportation, site logistics and freight brokerage. It specializes in tanker, hazmat and petrochemical transportation and complex supply chain solutions in industrial and consumer products.
Iberia Medical hiring 50 at two hospitals
Iberia Medical Center is hiring 50 employees at the two hospitals it oversees in New Iberia.
Even after a job fair that officials with the hospitals say was "extremely successful," Iberia Medical Center is still trying to hire dozens more people to fill positions at its main campus, 2315 E. Main St., and its north campus, the former Dauterive Hospital at 600 N. Lewis St.
"It's a combination of growth and expanding out service lines and the need to staff two campuses," marketing director Lisa Landry said. "We still have double-digit openings and are still accepting applications."
The hospital has needed to fill more positions since acquiring Dauterive Hospital in 2016, she said, and has partnered with LA Workforce to help fill them. The hospital is seeking licensed positions like registered nurses, pharmacy techs and radiologists, along with non-licensed positions like housekeeping, security and dietitians.
LSU AgCenter hosting annual field day expo
The LSU AgCenter will host its second annual agricultural field day expo June 27 at the Dean Lee Research and Extension Center, 8208 Tom Bowman Drive, in Alexandria.
“This field day event is a great opportunity to combine our traditional crop and pest management programs and updates with enhanced educational outreach in areas of cattle production, horticulture, nutrition and healthy living and 4-H youth development to meet a diverse clientele need,” said AgCenter regional director Tara Smith.
Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. with field tours and breakout sessions starting at 3. The expo opens at 5 followed by a sponsored meal at 6.
The public can participate in the expo, featuring agricultural technologies, products and equipment as well as AgCenter programs.
Agricultural field tours feature corn planting dates and seeding rates; insect pest resistance in Bt crops; weed management; field crop diseases; Louisiana Department of Agriculture Brand Commission Identification of livestock; quantity and quality of bermuda grass hay and beef cattle nutrient requirements. Other seminars, workshops and activities include LSU AgCenter Super Plants, edible landscaping and conserving water; landscaping with native plants; food safety; sustainable environmentally safe homes; fostering healthy communities through food and fitness for healthy families.
Youth can visit the 4-H mini farm and take part in hands-on science, outdoor skills and forestry and wildlife activities. Prospective college students can visit with LSU College of Agriculture recruiters to learn about career opportunities in agricultural.
Training for AgCenter agents and other professionals from state agencies, federal organizations and industry will be held from 10 a.m. until noon.
Information is at http://apps.lsuagcenter.com/calendar/.
Forensic accounting conference planned
The 2019 Fraud and Forensic Accounting Conference will be held July 17-18 at the Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave., in Baton Rouge.
The conference is sponsored by the Department of Accounting in the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business and is designed for CPAs, certified fraud examiners, certified internal auditors, forensic accountants, governmental accountants, other accounting and auditing professionals, educators, financial executives and lawyers. Programming will run from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. each day.
Topics the first day include observations from recent litigation; interviewing; procurement fraud, bribery and corruption; Benford’s Law; blockchain and fraud; and new audit and forensic accounting tools. The second day will focus on using analytics to identify red flags; cybercrime; proving fraud in civil and criminal situations; misclassifying employees; anti-fraud controls; and providing objective assessments.
The registration fee is $165 per day. Information and registration are at https://lsu.edu/business/accounting.