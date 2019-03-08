T.M. Landry College Prep will request approval from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to occupy a portion of a building in Lafayette it plans to move into, the school’s chairman said Friday.
The chairman, Greg Davis, said he does not know if the request will be approved, and a search for temporary accommodations continues. In any case, the controversial school will be unable to provide space for its 75 students for time being.
T.M. Landry last month attempted to move from its previous home in Breaux Bridge, but the Fire Marshal blocked the move because the school failed to submit a fire safety plan for the new building at 3403 Moss St. The school this week submitted plans – which include dividing the 19,000-square-foot building into three sections with separate exits – and the fire Marshal on Friday said the school may proceed with construction.
A building permit is necessary, however, and Davis said he expects that could take two weeks. The retrofit could then take 60 to 90 days, and the Fire Marshal will conduct a final site inspection before allowing for occupancy.
A Fire Marshal spokeswoman, Ashley Rodrigue, said T.M. Landry has the option of submitting a separate request for approval for occupancy of a portion of the building, if that portion satisfies fire codes. Davis said he is not sure if any part of the building, which was previously used as storage space, meets the codes.
T.M. Landry, previously known for its success for placing students in elite colleges, came under withering scrutiny late last year after The New York Times reported that its co-founder, Michael Landry, falsified transcripts and physically abused students. Louisiana State Police and an outside law firm hired by the school’s board of directors are investigating allegations.